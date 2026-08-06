The First T&T Supermarket in Winnipeg Is Coming to CF Polo Park

"We've finally figured it out," said Tina Lee, CEO of T&T Supermarkets. "Winnipeg is more than a thousand kilometres away from the nearest T&T, but we've found a way to bring T&T's immersive Asian food experience to the community. We're proud to have found the perfect home at CF Polo Park, where customers can discover fresh produce, exotic fruits, trendy Asian snacks, beauty products, and beloved T&T kitchen and bakery favourites. We're excited to once again partner with Cadillac Fairview and can't wait to become part of the city's vibrant food scene."

"We are thrilled to build on our successful and growing partnership with T&T Supermarket to bring their unique retail experience to Winnipeg at CF Polo Park," said Sal Iacono, President & CEO, Cadillac Fairview. "This opening represents a significant milestone in our commitment to evolving our properties into vibrant, multifaceted destinations, and we look forward to the energy and excitement this new store will undoubtedly bring to our guests in Manitoba."

A New Grocery Shopping Experience for Winnipeg

Following the successful openings of its Erin Mills store in Ontario and its first California location in San Jose earlier this year, T&T has been praised by shoppers and media alike as a "cult-favourite" Canadian supermarket known for its loyal fan following. Now, Winnipeg shoppers can discover why, with signature offerings including:

Restaurant Quality Food at Supermarket Prices : Customers can enjoy a self-serve hot food bar featuring authentic Asian dishes. The Kitchen is known for specialties such as Peking Duck, Crispy Papa Chicken, a BBQ station, and a Sushi Counter.

: Customers can enjoy a self-serve hot food bar featuring authentic Asian dishes. The Kitchen is known for specialties such as Peking Duck, Crispy Papa Chicken, a BBQ station, and a Sushi Counter. Bakery Delights : T&T bakery offers over 150 varieties of freshly baked bread and 50+ desserts and pastries, including the viral Fresh Mango Cake, Napoleon Portuguese Egg Tarts, and Lava Mochi Puffs.

: T&T bakery offers over 150 varieties of freshly baked bread and 50+ desserts and pastries, including the viral Fresh Mango Cake, Napoleon Portuguese Egg Tarts, and Lava Mochi Puffs. Unmatched Fresh Selection: From everyday fruits and vegetables to hard-to-find fruits like fresh durian, T&T offers an exceptional selection of fresh Asian produce, live seafood, and premium quality meats.

From everyday fruits and vegetables to hard-to-find fruits like fresh durian, T&T offers an exceptional selection of fresh Asian produce, live seafood, and premium quality meats. T&T Private Label Products : Shoppers can enjoy over 300 T&T Private Label. products, including customer favourites such as juicy pork soup dumplings, Korean kalbi marinade, green onion pancakes, and seaweed snacks.

: Shoppers can enjoy over 300 T&T Private Label. products, including customer favourites such as juicy pork soup dumplings, Korean kalbi marinade, green onion pancakes, and seaweed snacks. Asian Beauty Destination: Explore a dedicated Asian beauty section featuring the latest skincare, makeup, haircare, body care, and wellness brands from Korea, Japan, and China, with beauty advisors onsite to help customers.

While the store is set to open in 2028, Manitoba residents can start shopping online now through the T&T App and website. The current selection includes dried goods such as trendy snacks and Asian beauty products. New customers can join the T&T Rewards Program to earn points toward free shipping and exclusive online discounts.

T&T at Polo Park will be the chain's first location in Manitoba, while T&T currently operates 40 locations across North America, including 37 in Canada and 3 in the United States. In 2026, T&T will open two new stores in Canada: one in North York, Ontario, followed by Gilmore in Burnaby, British Columbia.

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About T&T Supermarkets

T&T Supermarket is Canada's largest Asian grocery retailer, operating more than 40 stores across British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Quebec, Washington, and California. Founded in Vancouver in 1993, T&T is led by second-generation successor and CEO Tina Lee. The company is headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia.

About Cadillac Fairview

Cadillac Fairview (CF) is one of the largest owners, operators, investors and developers of best-in-class office, retail, multi-family residential, industrial and mixed-use properties in North America. Wholly owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, with assets under management of $26 billion, CF manages a portfolio of landmark properties across Canada.

Driven by its purpose of Transforming Communities for a Vibrant Tomorrow, CF is continually striving to make a positive impact in communities where it operates. Visit cadillacfairview.com for more information.

SOURCE T&T Supermarkets

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