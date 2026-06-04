T&T SUPERMARKET ADDS A NEW FOOD DESTINATION TO CF SHERWAY GARDENS

The 40,000 sq. ft. store will bring fresh Asian groceries, popular prepared foods, and Asian beauty to the Etobicoke community

TORONTO, June 4, 2026 /CNW/ - T&T Supermarket Inc., Canada's largest Asian grocery retailer, is expanding its Ontario footprint with a new location at CF Sherway Gardens, one of Toronto's premier shopping malls, located at 25 The West Mall in Etobicoke. The 40,000-square-foot store is expected to open in Summer 2027 and will be situated on the lower level of the mall.

Rendering of T&T’s upcoming location at CF Sherway Gardens, Etobicoke, Ontario. (CNW Group/T&T Supermarkets) Rendering of T&T’s upcoming location at CF Sherway Gardens, Etobicoke, Ontario. (CNW Group/T&T Supermarkets)

CF Sherway Gardens offers a curated mix of fashion, dining and entertainment experiences. The addition of T&T Supermarket adds a new dimension to the shopping experience, giving customers opportunities for authentic Asian food discovery. Customers can also enjoy T&T's signature "grocerant" experience, which combines the convenience of grocery shopping with restaurant-quality meals at supermarket prices.

"I've been getting requests from customers to bring T&T to Etobicoke for a while," said Tina Lee, CEO of T&T Supermarkets. "After the positive response to our CF Fairview Mall location, Sherway Gardens was the perfect opportunity to continue collaborating with Cadillac Fairview to replicate that success. This location checks all the boxes--it's in the former Pusateri's space, has covered parking, and is conveniently located just off Highway 427 and the Gardiner. It's a wonderful location that we expect to draw customers from a huge radius."

"We're extremely proud to extend our partnership with T&T with a new store opening at CF Sherway Gardens," says Sal Iacono, President and CEO, Cadillac Fairview. "With a shared vision to enhance the retail experience, T&T's unparalleled offerings will be a highly celebrated addition to the community."

Shoppers will be able to discover thousands of Asian grocery products, including fresh fruits and vegetables, live seafood, premium meats, and popular Asian snacks. The store will also feature T&T's signature self-serve hot food bar, fresh sushi, bakery items, ready-to-eat meals, and a dedicated Asian beauty section carrying popular K-beauty and skincare brands.

This fall, T&T will also open its largest Ontario store at RioCan Empress in North York and Gilmore store in Burnaby, B.C. The CF Sherway Gardens store will be T&T's 17th location in Ontario and is expected to create approximately 120 jobs in the local community. Interested applicants can visit T&T's careers page at www.tntsupermarket.com for more information.

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About T&T Supermarkets

T&T Supermarket is Canada's largest Asian grocery retailer, operating more than 39 stores across British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Quebec, Washington, and California. Founded in Vancouver in 1993, T&T is led by second-generation successor and CEO Tina Lee. The company is headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia.

About Cadillac Fairview

Cadillac Fairview (CF) is one of the largest owners, operators, investors and developers of best-in-class office, retail, multi-family residential, industrial and mixed-use properties in North America. Wholly owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, with assets under management of $26 billion, CF manages a portfolio of landmark properties across Canada.

Driven by its purpose of Transforming Communities for a Vibrant Tomorrow, CF is continually striving to make a positive impact in communities where it operates. Visit cadillacfairview.com for more information.

SOURCE T&T Supermarkets

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