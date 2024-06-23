THE FIRST IN-PERSON HABANOS WORLD DAYS IN HISTORY CULMINATES WITH A GALA DINNER HONORING THE 55TH ANNIVERSARY OF TRINIDAD

During the evening, a major new product from the brand was unveiled: Trinidad Cabildos Edición Limitada Premier

A total of €5,150,000 was raised at the auction of 5 exclusive humidors

HAVANA, June 23, 2024 /CNW/ -- The first in-person edition of the Habanos World Days concluded with a historic Gala Dinner attended by 400 guests from around the world. The event took place at the iconic Victoria & Albert Museum in London, a unique venue for a memorable and symbolic occasion where cigar enthusiasts could honour the rich heritage and excellence of the prestigious Trinidad brand on its 55th anniversary.

Trinidad Cabildos Edición Limitada Premier (PRNewsfoto/Habanos, S.A.)

The night began in the John Madejski Garden, an ideal setting where guests enjoyed champagne, cocktails, and Trinidad Vigia before entering the Raphael Court. Surrounded by seven large-scale designs for tapestries painted by Raphael, guests enjoyed an exquisite dinner. These designs are considered one of the greatest treasures of the Renaissance and serve as the backdrop for an unforgettable experience.

True to its core premise of innovation and tradition, Habanos, S.A. surprised attendees with the world premiere launch of:

Trinidad Cabildos Edición Limitada 2024, an exclusive 46 ring gauge x 162 mm length vitola that pays homage to the Villa of Santísima Trinidad - declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1988 - and honours one of the first town councils founded in Cuba during the colonial era. This vitola will be available worldwide in specially designed packaging for this launch, with 12 cigars featuring an additional band identifying the Edición Limitada- Limited Edition and a commemorative foot band with NFC technology, designed exclusively with the highest quality standards. These 12 Habanos have been aged for at least two years and are "Totally Handmade with Long Filler ." The fortunate attendees of the dinner were able to taste these Habanos for the first time, which are worthy of the most demanding enthusiasts with unique nuances.



Tasting Notes:

Draw: excellent and powerful.

Combustion: perfect.

Ash: grey, consistent, and compact.

Strength: medium.

Smoking Experience: pleasant with powerful and balanced flavours.

Pairing: ideal cigar to enjoy with high-end spirits such as Cuban rums or whiskey.



The flavours and aromas are complex. Present from the beginning, notes of nuts, vanilla, herbaceous, and woody notes evolve and become smoky, intense roasted, and torrefied notes.

Trinidad Cabildos Edición Limitada Premier (46 ring gauge x 162 mm length) is an exclusive limited production for the United Kingdom , with only 10,000 numbered boxes. Each box contains 5 Habanos aged for at least 2 years and is "Totally Handmade with Long Filler ." All include a special Edición Limitada - Limited Edition Premier band, in addition to the commemorative foot band with NFC technology.

In the words of Luis Sánchez-Harguindey Pardo de Vera, Co-President of Habanos, S.A.: "It is an honour to celebrate with aficionados from around the world the excellence and tradition of Trinidad within the framework of one of our most innovative and international events as a corporation, the Habanos World Days," adding: "We toast not only to the legacy of the brand but to a promising future filled with distinction and innovation, and these world premiere launches are a way of expressing gratitude to our aficionados whose loyalty drives us to continue offering them the best."

The grand finale of this first in-person edition of the Habanos World Days was the Humidor Auction, unique pieces created as a tribute to the Trinidad brand. On this occasion, 5 exclusive humidors were auctioned, among which the Trinidad 55th Anniversary Fundadores Vintage 10 humidor by Charaf Tajer & S.T. Dupont (No.0001) deserves special mention. This is a numbered series of 1,000 humidors, with the first 55 pieces created under the artistic direction of the prestigious designer Charaf Tajer, founder of the fashion brand Casablanca, who attended the event. The proceeds will be donated to the Cuban Public Health System.

Among all the auctioned pieces, a total of €5,150,000 was raised, with the Fundadores Vintage 10 by S.T. Dupont humidor being sold for the highest amount: €2,500,000.

Corporación Habanos, S.A.

Habanos, S.A. is a world leader in the commercialization of premium cigars both in Cuba and in the rest of the world. For this purpose, it has an exclusive distribution network present in the five continents and in more than 130 territories. For more information, please visit www.habanos.com

Habanos, S.A. commercializes 27 premium brands "Totally handmade," including Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo y Julieta, Partagás, Hoyo de Monterrey, H. Upmann, and Trinidad, among others sheltered by the Habanos Protected Appellations of Origin (P.A.O.).

Habanos have been "Totally Handmade" for more than 500 years, and since then, they have become a reference for the whole world.

