Habanos, S.A. presents Trinidad Corcel: an exclusive vitola to celebrate the Chinese New Year

Habanos, S.A. presents Trinidad Corcel , the latest addition to the Trinidad brand's distinguished portfolio of vitolas.

, the latest addition to the Trinidad brand's distinguished portfolio of vitolas. Presented in the Patricios factory name (55 x 135 mm in length), Trinidad Corcel made its world debut on January 29th at an exclusive event held in Hong Kong to celebrate the Chinese New Year.

Made with leaves from the finest fields of Vuelta Abajo* zone in the Pinar del Río* region and produced by expert Cuban cigar rollers. Trinidad Corcel delivers a balanced and refined smoking experience, reflecting the brand's enduring legacy of elegance and quality.

HAVANA, Feb. 2, 2026 /CNW/ -- Habanos, S.A. is pleased to present the new Corcel vitola, the first special release from the Trinidad brand created in honour of the Chinese Lunar New Year, drawing inspiration from the strength and indomitable spirit embodied by the horse in this ancient tradition.

Trinidad is a symbol of innovation and authenticity, its name paying tribute to the charming Cuban city recognised as a World Heritage Site. This legacy of excellence continues to inspire each vitola, reflecting tradition and distinction in every detail.

The global launch of Trinidad Corcel took place on January 29th at the Emerald & Pearl Pavilion of the Hopewell Hotel in Hong Kong, an enclave renowned for its vibrant community of Habano aficionados. Organised by Pacific Cigar Corporation, the official distributor of Habanos, the event brought together over 180 enthusiasts from around the world, marking the beginning of the vitola's expansion into other markets in the coming months.

Trinidad Corcel (55 ring gauge x 135 mm in length) offers a balanced and pleasant smoking experience with a medium-strength profile. During combustion, it develops uniform glowing rings and a compact, homogeneous ash in light to medium grey tones. Its generous gauge and measured strength deliver a refined and serene experience, a true reflection of Trinidad's reputation for discreet luxury and impeccable craftsmanship.

Presented in elegant, individually numbered cases of 18 Habanos each, Trinidad Corcel incorporates NFC technology in the case to provide detailed product information and guarantee authenticity - key elements for discerning collectors.

A Memorable Launch: Celebrating Tradition and Innovation in Hong Kong

The official launch took place on 29th January 2026 with an exclusive evening event as part of the Lunar New Year celebrations. Guests were treated to an immersive cultural experience, beginning with a striking performance of Chinese drums and traditional instruments, creating an auspicious atmosphere of prosperity, harmony, and renewal.

A highlight of the evening was a musical interlude featuring the Erhu and Guzheng, blending tradition with contemporary elements. The performance captured the festive spirit of the occasion while perfectly complementing the sophistication of the Trinidad Corcel launch.

Dag Holmboe, CEO of Pacific Cigar Corporation, spoke on the significance of the launch and the introduction of Trinidad Corcel in select global markets, emphasising the importance of preserving tradition while embracing innovation.

"It is a great honour to welcome you to the global launch of our latest addition to the Trinidad family: Trinidad Corcel, a celebration commemorating the Year of the Horse. Today, we are representing not only Habanos' excellence, but also paying tribute to a rich cultural tradition, steeped in heritage and values. The Year of the Horse symbolises strength, freedom, and endurance, qualities that Trinidad has embodied throughout its history, and Corcel is no exception. Meticulously crafted by skilled torcedores, each cigar reflects the artistry and craftsmanship that define the brand. Every puff of a Trinidad Corcel is a sensory journey through quality and flavour, a true tribute to the indomitable spirit of the horse." - Dag Holmboe, Chief Executive Officer, Pacific Cigar Corporation

TASTING NOTES:

Brand: Trinidad

Factory Name: Patricios

Release Name: Corcel

Dimensions: 55 x 135 mm long

Strength: Medium

Format: Parejo with pig tail

This Habano has an exceptional appearance, featuring a mature reddish-brown wrapper with a silky, refined sheen.

First third: A very pleasant opening, with delicate and sustained honeyed notes that perfectly complement the savoury, woody aromas. The smoke is fresh, balanced, and enjoyable, with medium strength.

Second third: An attractive smoke in which more intense tobacco notes emerge, accompanied by light toasted flavours that create a fresher, smoother draw and a very pleasant aftertaste.

Third third: A creamy and smooth experience on the palate, with well-defined medium intensity, offering a relaxing, pleasant, and surprising finish.

Smoking time: An excellent Habano, best enjoyed over approximately an hour and a half.

*P.A.O. (Protected Appellation of Origin)

Distributor details

Pacific Cigar Corporation is the exclusive partner of Habanos, S.A. in the Asia-Pacific region. The company operates retail boutiques and smoking lounges across Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Australia, and New Zealand.

Recommended retail price:

1516.50 USD / 1405.50 EUR per box of 18

84.25 USD / 78.00 EUR per individual Habano

*Prices may vary depending on the market

