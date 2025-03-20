The First Hi-MO X10 Power Station in shanghai received 8% higher power generation than expected

SHANGHAI, March 20, 2025 /CNW/ -- In February, the rooftop PV power station of Semir Apparel Co., Ltd. located in Minhang District, Shanghai, was successfully connected to the grid. It became the first Hi-MO X10 distributed power station project to be commissioned in Shanghai and one of the first batch of power stations in China to be connected to the grid using Hi-MO X10.

Project Installation Renderings The daily power generation of the project from 13-28th February

The rooftop PV project of Shanghai Semir Apparel Co., Ltd. is installed on the rooftops of two office buildings, covering an area of approximately three standard football fields. All components used are LONGi's Hi-MO X10 modules.

The total installed capacity is 2.11MW, and the annual power generation is approximately 2.5 million kWh. The project adopts the "self-consumption of self-generated electricity with surplus electricity fed into the grid" model, with a self-consumption ratio of 85%. The continuously supplied green electricity is used for the operation of the headquarters base, cold-chain logistics, and the daily operation of the live-streaming base.

Hi-MO X10 is a new-generation distributed module product launched by LONGi in October 2024. It is based on the HPBC 2.0 cell technology and achieves comprehensive leadership in power generation performance, reliability, customer benefits, and aesthetics. Its maximum mass-production power can reach 670W which is 30W higher than TOPCon modules. The mass-production module efficiency can reach up to 24.8%, fully unleashing the power-generation potential of the limited installation area and significantly increasing customers' -revenue.

To eliminate the potential hazards caused by shading, the Hi-MO X10 module has a unique bypass diode technology which can effectively reduce module power loss and prevent local overheating. The temperature is reduced by more than 28% compared to conventional cells, ensuring the stable operation of the module and the safety of the rooftop.

Shanghai Semir Apparel Co., Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Zhejiang Semir Apparel Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "Semir Group"), founded in 1996. As a famous comprehensive enterprise, it owns two major apparel brands, "Semir" and "Balabala", which are leading brands in the domestic casual wear industry and children's clothing industry, respectively.

We intercepted the power-generation data from February 13th to February 28th, as shown in the following figure. According to Pvsyst simulation, the power generation of this project in the first year is approximately 2.5 million kWh. The power generation in February is 134,500 kWh, with an average of 4,804 kWh per day. The actual average daily power generation in February is approximately 5,190 kWh, which is 8% higher than expected.

The completion of the rooftop PV power station of Shanghai Semir Apparel Co., Ltd. not only brings economic and environmental benefits to the enterprise but also sets a green example for the development of the industry.

In the future, LONGi will use high-quality products and solutions to build high-quality power stations for more clothing and textile enterprises, jointly contributing to the realization of sustainable development.

