LONGi Launches Lightweight Module, Officially Entering Low-Load Market

XI'AN, China, Aug. 18, 2025 /CNW/ -- As solar power becomes globally popularized, over 30% of rooftops still not suit to install solar panels due to load issues. Despite those owners eager for green transformation, most of them have to give up because of high reinforcement costs. On August 15, 2025, LONGi launched the Hi-MO X10 Light design Module, officially targeting the low-load C&I market.

The Hi-MO X10 Light design Module is based on HPBC 2.0 cell, maintaining excellent performance in safety, reliability, and high-efficiency, with a maximum efficiency of 24.8% and a maximum power of 560W. The module weighs 7.2KG/㎡, a reduction of over 30% compared to conventional modules.

Lighter, More cost saving, and Safer

On May 25, LONGi first launched this module in the Chinese market, leading the industry in lightweight design, convenient installation, and reliability.

Lighter: The Hi-MO X10 Light Design Module features multiple weight-reduction processes, weighing only 7.2KG/㎡, a 42% reduction from conventional Dual glass TOPCon modules. A 10,000㎡ rooftop can reduce the load by 34 tons. Preliminary estimates show this module could enable 1 billion square meters of factory rooftops worldwide to access green energy.

More cost saving: The Hi-MO X10 Light Design Module achieves a conversion efficiency of 24.8%, far exceeding 21.6% of other products. The power of a single module is 140W higher than conventional lightweight modules, and the overall BOS cost is reduced by 33%.

In the past, old factories always did not pre-reserve solar loads, so it is necessary to reinforce rooftops to install solar system. Take Chinese buildings as an example, the cost of reinforcing the "main structure+purlins" is as high as 0.5RMB yuan/W. For a 10,000㎡ rooftop, the reinforcement cost is approximately 500,000RMB yuan .

On the other hand, many such factories cannot carry out internal reinforcement work due to production continuity issues. For a 10,000㎡ rooftop, the entire process of roof reinforcement (surveying, designing, constructing, inspecting) and solar system installation takes about 42 days. Lightweight modules only take 8-10 days, saving both time and costs.

Safer: Although the weight of the Hi-MO X10 Light Design Module is reduced, its quality remains uncompromised. The module adds one-line welding ribbon on the back to form an efficient mechanical distribution, increasing the maximum bearing capacity by over 50% and reducing the deformation at the center of the module by 50%, effectively improving the module's compression and bending resistance. Meanwhile, the thickness of the module frame is increased by 5%. With a special frame structure design, the overall mechanical strength is increased by 20%, which can inhibit frame distortion and deformation in case of strong winds or snow.

Dual-Protection Function: Anti-Fire and Anti-Shading

The Hi-MO X10 Light Design Module continues the Anti-shading function of the Hi-MO X10 series.

Anti-Fire: In case of local shading by bird droppings or leaves, this module can significantly reduce the hot-spot temperature under shadow, preventing overheating and fires. Laboratory and field tests show that under the same leaf shading, the local temperature of the Hi-MO X10 Light Design Module is only 80°C, greatly reducing the risk of fire.

Anti-Shading: According to the two-month empirical test by CGC Certification, under different shading conditions (full light without shading, simulated bird droppings, simulated shading in wind and solar hybrid fields), the average backplane temperature of HPBC 2.0 modules is 7.43°C lower than that of TOPCon modules. The lower operating temperature effectively prevents safety risks caused by local shading.

Leading Performance as Before

So far, there are more than ten types of lightweight or flexible modules on the market, but they are prone to lack reliability during long-term outdoor use. Yellowing, leading to reduced light transmittance and power degradation; deformation, which increasing the safety risks of electric leakage or short circuits; fires, with toxic gases such as hydrogen fluoride releasing.

Most lightweight modules based on PERC, TOPCon, and other technologies with a conversion efficiency of only about 21%. In terms of structure, most of the flexible modules have no frames, making them more prone to micro cracks. The adhesive installation method not only poses a risk of debonding during long-term use but also increases the difficulty of later maintenance.

The market has long awaited a lightweight module which is "lighter, more cost saving, and safer".

Regarding the launch of this product, Jiang Dongyu, President of LONGi's Distributed Business Group, said that LONGi has always adhered to the development philosophy of stability, reliability, and technological leadership even when facing the trend of "cost reduction" in the solar industry. "When the demand for cost reduction conflicts with the "reliability" of products, LONGi will firmly prioritizes reliability." said Jiang Dongyu.

The launch of the Hi-MO X10 Light Design Module not only address the pain points of the low-load rooftop market, but also represents another implementation of LONGi's " scenario-based+ differentiated " product strategy. In the future, LONGi will continue to drive "dual innovation" in solar technology and product R&D to create more scenario-based products and solutions.

