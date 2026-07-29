The first confirmed case of raccoon rabies in a cat and a reminder of the importance of protecting our pets

QUÉBEC, July 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation (MAPAQ) would like to remind pet owners of the importance of vaccinating their animals against rabies and keeping those vaccinations up to date.

This comes after the first confirmed case of raccoon rabies in a cat, a stray cat in Godmanchester, Montérégie, on July 23, 2026. This demonstrates that the disease, which is already spreading among wildlife in certain regions of Québec, can also be transmitted to domestic animals.

Rabies is fatal and incurable in both animals and humans. Once symptoms appear, there is no effective treatment. Prevention therefore remains the best method for protecting animals and people in contact with them. If you are bitten or scratched by an animal you suspect of having rabies, or come in contact with its saliva, you should wash the affected area for 15 minutes and immediately call Info-Santé at 811. When administered shortly after exposure to an infected animal, preventive rabies treatments can prevent people from contracting the disease.

Rabies is also a reportable disease in Québec. Professionals must report suspected or confirmed cases to the authorities so that appropriate public health and animal health measures can be implemented immediately to protect the public and limit the spread of the disease.

To reduce the risk of rabies exposure, you should:

Vaccinate pets against rabies and keep their vaccinations up to date.

Do not allow cats and dogs to roam freely outdoors unsupervised, to help prevent contact with wildlife.

Avoid all contact with wild or unknown animals, even if they appear harmless or healthy, or are dead.

Consult a veterinarian immediately if a pet has come in contact with a wild animal.

Immediately isolate any pet showing changes in behaviour or other symptoms consistent with rabies (excessive drooling, paralysis, lameness, disorientation, unusual aggression, etc.) and consult a veterinarian.

Take steps to avoid attracting wildlife near homes.

This first confirmed case of raccoon rabies in a cat is a reminder that transmission between wild and domestic animals is a very real risk. Continued vigilance is essential to limit the spread of raccoon rabies and protect the health of both people and animals.

Residents of Estrie, Montérégie and Centre-du-Québec are also encouraged to report raccoons, skunks or foxes that are dead, injured, disoriented, paralyzed or displaying unusual aggressive behaviour. Reporting contributes directly to disease surveillance efforts and to the implementation of raccoon rabies control measures. To report an animal, call the Ministère de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs at 1-877-346-6763 (Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) or fill out the online form at Québec.ca/raccoonrabies (any time).

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SOURCE Ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation

Information : Media Relations, Direction des communications, Ministère de l'Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l'Alimentation, Phone: 418-380-2100, ext. 3512, [email protected]; Media Relations, Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux, Phone: 418-266-8914, [email protected]