QUÉBEC, May 27, 2026 /CNW/ - The results of the 47th greenhouse gas (GHG) emission units auction held jointly with the California Air Resources Board (CARB) on May 20th were released today.

During the sale, 49,647,415 current vintage emission units, including 139,106 consigned emission units, were sold for $39.63 CA ($28.81 US), and 6,481,750 2029 vintage emission units went for $39.57 CA ($28.76 US). For Québec, the sale generated gross revenues in the order of 274 million Canadian dollars that will be deposited into the Electrification and Climate Change Fund, which finances the measures of the 2030 Plan for a Green Economy, and 5,513,315.67 million Canadian dollars in revenue, under the emission unit consignment mechanism. These reserved amounts for eligible emitters will be used primarily to finance GHG emission reduction projects.

Quick facts:

To date, the carbon market has generated more than $11.5 billion in revenue for Québec, all of which is used to support Québec businesses, municipalities, institutions and citizens in their transition to a lower-carbon world.

The next auction will take place on August 19th, 2026. An official notice will be posted on the Ministry's website 60 days prior to the auction, as required by regulation. The registration period will open on the same day.

Québec has adopted a GHG emissions reduction target of 37.5% below 1990 levels by 2035. As announced in the 2030 Plan for a Green Economy, the government intends to make a longer-term commitment to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

Associated links:

A summary of the results of the May 20, 2026 auction is available on the Ministry's website at: www.environnement.gouv.qc.ca/changements/carbone/ventes-encheres/avis-resultats-en.htm.

For more details on the payment from the funds determined and reserved for an emitter, see Projects eligible for payment from consigned funds.

SOURCE Ministère de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs

Source and information : Media Relations, Ministère de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs, Tel.: 418 521-3991