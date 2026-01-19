TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - The Fertility Partners (TFP), a leading national fertility network, today announced the appointment of Heather Stark as Chief Executive Officer, effective Jan. 15, 2026. Stark previously served as the company's Chief Financial Officer.

Stark becomes the first female CEO in TFP's history. Her appointment reflects the organization's focus on disciplined execution, continuity and long-term, sustainable growth, as well as a commitment to Canadian stewardship at the executive level, as the company enters its next phase.

Heather Stark (CNW Group/The Fertility Partners)

Since joining TFP in 2025, Stark has played a pivotal role across the network, working closely with physicians and care teams to develop a deep understanding of clinic operations and the patient journey. She is widely recognized for her collaborative, people-first approach and her focus on strengthening clinic performance and improving patient experience.

"Heather's appointment reflects strong confidence in our company's future direction and strategic growth" said Dr. Andrew Meikle, Founder and Executive Chair of The Fertility Partners. "It signals fresh leadership poised to drive innovation, enhance clinical performance, and deliver value to stakeholders."

As CEO, Stark will focus on driving operational excellence across the network, strengthening performance consistency and ensuring clinics are well supported to deliver high-quality, accessible care. She will also continue to strengthen the network's foundation, expand capacity where needed and improve patient outcomes through clinical and operational alignment.

"I'm honoured to step into the role of CEO at such an important moment for the organization," Stark said. "TFP is built on exceptional clinics and remarkable people. Having seen firsthand the impact of fertility care, I understand how important access, quality and outcomes are. My focus is on providing clarity and alignment so our teams can continue supporting patients and families."

The company also expressed its appreciation to Derek Larkin for his leadership and contributions to The Fertility Partners and wished him continued success in his future endeavours.

TFP's network includes leading fertility clinics and operates under a collaborative model that brings together physicians, embryologists, scientists and care teams committed to advancing reproductive medicine and improving access to care.

About The Fertility Partners

The Fertility Partners brings together leading clinics across Canada into a national fertility network. We provide the infrastructure and operational support that enable high-quality patient care, strong clinical outcomes and sustainable growth.

SOURCE The Fertility Partners

