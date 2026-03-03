MAGOG, QC, March 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Far too many people in Canada are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly. The Government of Canada is stepping up with a bold new approach to build affordable housing across Canada.

Central to that work, the Government of Canada has launched Build Canada Homes, which is helping to increase the pace of affordable homebuilding. Build Canada Homes is also helping fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing – working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It is building deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households, and partnering with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.

As part of the Government of Canada's overall efforts to tackle the housing crisis, investments are being made across the entire housing continuum to meet the needs of communities nationwide.

Today, the federal government announced an investment of over $3.6 million for the construction of 14 adapted housing units in Magog. The project, located at 631 Wilcox Street, includes the construction of two seven-unit adapted housing buildings. These units will be for independent, low-income people living with a physical or intellectual disability or autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and seniors who need the adaptations these homes offer.

This project has also been made possible thanks to the support of valuable community partners. The Milne sisters generously contributed land worth $615,000 to the project. Other key donors also provided their support, including Michel Lapierre, a longtime donor in the area, as well as the Caisse du Lac Memphrémagog, demonstrating a strong collective commitment to the development of adapted and affordable housing in Magog.

The announcement was made by Louis Villeneuve, Member of Parliament for Brome--Missisquoi, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, and by Nathalie Pelletier, Mayor of Magog.

The Government of Canada is making the housing investments that will help strengthen Canadian supply chains and create good jobs at every step of the homebuilding process – helping to build more homes and a stronger Canadian economy at the same time.

Quotes:

"Our government is committed to helping communities develop local solutions to housing challenges. Today's announcement shows what can be done when governments and partners on the ground work together. It's also another step in our bold and ambitious plan to build a strong Canada." – The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister Responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Accessible housing is essential to allow everyone to live independently, safely, and with dignity. In Magog, this project on Wilcox Street addresses a very real need. I am proud that our government is supporting Logement HAN and its partners to move forward with concrete projects that directly improve the quality of life of citizens and their families." – Louis Villeneuve, Member of Parliament for Brome--Missisquoi

"Thanks to Logement HAN, 14 new adapted housing units will soon be built, bringing the number of units made available to people with reduced mobility by Logement HAN in Magog to 85. The City is proud to contribute to these initiatives to improve accessibility and inclusion. Each new unit made available to citizens living with a disability is an improvement in the quality of life of these individuals and a source of comfort for their families, who see their loved ones settled in safe environments adapted to their needs." Nathalie Pelletier, Mayor of Magog

"Adapted housing is about fundamental equity and human dignity. For the past 24 years, Logement HAN has made this its raison d'être. We're particularly proud to have broken ground on this new project in Magog, where it all began. Today, with 333 units available across Quebec and 158 new units in development--including 14 on Wilcox Street--we're continuing to show our commitment to the people we support. None of this would be possible without the valuable contributions of our partners and donors. Every unit built represents a life transformed." – Anick Roy Trudel, President and CEO, Logement HAN

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) has provided funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partner organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing affordable and community housing. The AHF was a $16.1-billion program that prioritized housing projects for those who need it most: women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous people, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans and young adults. The AHF is now closed to new applications as all available funds have been committed. As of September 2025, the federal government had committed $13.72 billion to support the creation of over 54,100 units and the repair of over 174,600 units through the AHF. On September 19, 2025, the Government of Canada announced a top-up of $1.5 billion in loans for the New Construction Stream of the AHF to support the construction of more than 5,000 housing units starting in 2025–2026. In addition, the Rapid Housing Sub-Stream of the AHF will be accelerated by pulling$385 million in funding from future years.

Funding provided for this housing project is as follows: $3.6 million from the federal government, through the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) $200,000 from Logement HAN.



