SHERBROOKE, QC, Jan. 20, 2026 /CNW/ - Far too many people in Canada are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly. The Government of Canada is stepping up with a bold new approach to increase the supply of housing in Canada.

Central to that work, the Government of Canada launched Build Canada Homes, which will help increase the pace of affordable homebuilding to increase housing supply. Build Canada Homes will also help fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing – working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It will build deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households, and partner with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.

As part of the Government of Canada's overall efforts to tackle the housing crisis, initiatives are taking place across the entire housing continuum to meet the needs of communities nationwide.

Today, the federal government announced combined funding of more than $16 million in loans to support the construction of 103 rental units in Sherbrooke across three housing projects.

The announcement took place at Sherbrooke City Hall and highlighted three affordable housing projects developed in the city. The L'Envolée Solidarity Cooperative will provide an affordable, inclusive living environment that promotes autonomy for autistic individuals, enabling them to take ownership of their surroundings through shared responsibilities and a strong sense of community.

For its part, Habitations L'Équerre also received funding for its Le Pontbriand and Maison Dansereau projects, whose mission is to offer quality, affordable housing to households in the region.

The announcement was made by Caroline Desrochers, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Member of Parliament for Trois-Rivières, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada; the Honourable Élisabeth Brière, Deputy government whip and Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke; and Marie-Claude Bibeau, Mayor of Sherbrooke.

Quotes:

"Our government is determined to provide housing solutions for people in Sherbrooke and across the country. Our support for these projects is a concrete example of our commitment. I'm proud of our participation in this project and the big difference it will make for members of this community." – Caroline Desrochers, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Member of Parliament for Trois-Rivières

"These projects by L'Envolée and Habitations L'Équerre align perfectly with the Government of Canada's commitment to facilitate and accelerate the construction of quality affordable housing. Congratulations and thank you to these organizations for offering local solutions to diverse housing needs and for helping make Sherbrooke a city that believes in the importance of ensuring everyone has a place to call home."– The Honourable Élisabeth Brière, Deputy government whip and Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke

"In Sherbrooke, we believe that affordable and adapted housing is the foundation of decent, independent living. We are carrying out projects that meet the real needs of our community, particularly the most vulnerable. Together, we are building a city where everyone can find their place." – Marie-Claude Bibeau, Mayor of Sherbrooke

"Families are worried about suitable housing for people with autism. Today, with L'Envolée, we're not just building walls--we're creating a future based on autonomy and self-determination. Our project is the result of exemplary collaboration and demonstrates the strength of the cooperative model, bringing together families, organizations and governments to provide a safe and stimulating environment." – Kristalna Vincent, President of the Coopérative de solidarité L'Envolée

"We are proud to have quickly delivered two social and community housing projects, demonstrating that rapid action is possible in the face of the housing crisis without ever sacrificing quality, sustainability or people. At Habitations L'Équerre, each project is developed primarily for those who will live there: accessible, well-designed and respectful living environments where housing becomes a real driver for stability, dignity and growth." – Denise Godbout, Executive Director, Habitations L'Équerre

Quick facts:

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partner organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing affordable and community housing. The AHF is a $16.1-billion National Housing Strategy program that prioritizes housing projects for those who need it most: women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous people, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans and young adults. As of September 2025, the federal government had committed $13.72 billion to support the creation of over 54,100 units and the repair of over 174,600 units through the AHF. On September 19, 2025, the Government of Canada announced a top-up of $1.5 billion in loans for the New Construction Stream of the AHF to support the construction of more than 5,000 housing units starting in 2025–2026. In addition, the Rapid Housing Sub-Stream of the AHF will be accelerated by pulling $385 million in funding from future years.

provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partner organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing affordable and community housing. The AHF is a $16.1-billion National Housing Strategy program that prioritizes housing projects for those who need it most: women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous people, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans and young adults. The Co-operative Housing Development Program (CHDP) is the largest federal investment in housing co-operative development in over 30 years, with more than $1.5 billion in funding. The CHDP supports the creation of co-operative housing that is more affordable than private-sector rental housing, providing options for middle-income households. The CHDP was developed jointly with the Co-operative Housing Federation of Canada and the co-operative housing sector to ensure it meets the unique needs of these communities. It provides support to help applicants develop their capacity.

is the largest federal investment in housing co-operative development in over 30 years, with more than $1.5 billion in funding. The CHDP supports the creation of co-operative housing that is more affordable than private-sector rental housing, providing options for middle-income households. Funding provided for housing projects is as follows:

$2.37 million through the Co-operative Housing Development Program (CHDP) for the Coopérative de solidarité L'Envolée project

$6.22 million through the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) for the Le Pontbriand project

$7.79 million through the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) for the project

$5.32 million, as well as a land donation (L'Envolée project), from the City of Sherbrooke (announced on December 15, 2025)

Additional information:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national facilitator to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. Our mortgage insurance products support access to homeownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government and the private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

