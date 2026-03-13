Central to that work, the Government of Canada launched Build Canada Homes, which is helping to increase the pace of affordable homebuilding. Build Canada Homes is also helping to fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing – working with provinces, territories, municipalities, and Indigenous communities. It is building deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households and is partnering with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.

As part of the Government of Canada's overall efforts to tackle the housing crisis, investments are being made across the entire housing continuum to meet the needs of communities nationwide.

Today, the federal government announced an investment of $2.5 million to support the Village Transitiôn project. Located in the heart of Gatineau, Village Transitiôn is made up of converted marine containers. It is an innovative solution to help alleviate the homelessness crisis and provides a safe living environment for some 100 people experiencing homelessness as well as the specialized support of a team of workers at all times.

The announcement was made by the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister Responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada He was joined by the Honourable Greg Fergus, Member of Parliament for Hull–Aylmer, and Maude Marquis-Bissonnette, Mayor of Gatineau.

The Government of Canada is making investments in housing that will help strengthen Canadian supply chains and create good jobs at every stage of the residential construction process. These investments will help build more housing and strengthen the Canadian economy at the same time.

Quotes:

"Our government is determined to help municipalities find local solutions to homelessness. This project will quickly address the pressing housing needs of Gatineau's most vulnerable residents, including those experiencing or at risk of homelessness. It's also another step in our bold and ambitious plan to build Canada strong." – The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister Responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Our government is committed to helping communities strengthen their capacity to develop local solutions to housing and homelessness needs. With its innovative model, Village Transitiôn provides a safe place to live for some of Gatineau's most vulnerable residents. It's also another step toward building an economy that works for everyone." – The Honourable Greg Fergus, Member of Parliament for Hull–Aylmer

"By supporting the Village Transitiôn project, the City of Gatineau and the various project partners are showing leadership by taking an innovative approach to addressing the homelessness crisis. Thanks to the work of Transitiôn Québec, we're able to enhance the continuum of services and give our most vulnerable citizens the chance to reintegrate into society. I would like to applaud the Government of Canada's financial support for this important project, as Gatineau is particularly affected by the homelessness crisis. The government's ongoing support and commitment are crucial to ensuring sustainable solutions to this reality." – Maude Marquis-Bissonnette, Mayor of Gatineau

"Village Transitiôn shows that it's possible to rethink how we act when it comes to homelessness. Thanks to CMHC's support, we were able to create a safe and caring living environment that allows people to regain stability and their place in the community. This project shows that, by focusing on innovation and collaboration, it's possible to develop solutions that can inspire other communities in Canada." – Nancy Martineau, General Manager, Transitiôn Québec

Quick facts:

The Affordable Housing Innovation Fund provides $615.5 million for projects featuring new funding models and innovative construction techniques. This investment is on track to support up to 24,691 units in total.

provides $615.5 million for projects featuring new funding models and innovative construction techniques. This investment is on track to support up to 24,691 units in total. Funding provided for this housing project is as follows: $2.5 million from the federal government, through the Affordable Housing Innovation Fund (AHIF). $1.5 million from the City of Gatineau.



Additional information:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

The governments of Canada and Quebec have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on the rollout of Build Canada Homes in Quebec. Proposals can be submitted through the Build Canada Homes portal.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national facilitator to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to homeownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government and the private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

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SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Contacts: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]