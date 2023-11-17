WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Nineteen projects in Manitoba will help residents stay active and healthy, while being more environmentally friendly, thanks to an investment of more than $3 million from the federal government.

Announced by Minister Dan Vandal, this funding will support the extension of Winnipeg's protected bike lanes along the city's River and Stradbrook Avenues. The work will involve reallocating road space from motor vehicles to bikes by constructing approximately 2.5 kilometers of new separated lanes.

The Rural Municipality of La Broquerie will also receive an investment to build 10 kilometers of trails, including separate trail corridors and hardtop paved trails. This work will increase the safety, connectivity between communities, and accessibility of existing(?) trails.

Once complete, both these projects will provide residents with safer and more convenient ways to get around, while better protecting our environment.

The investment will also support six planning projects in Winnipeg These include conducting research for a cargo bikeshare program, developing a winter active transportation strategy, and planning the construction of a safe and sustainable crossing between the city's Harte and Headingley Grand Trunk Trails. The projects will provide long-term economic benefits to Winnipeg by developing plans to better connect residents to the city's business district, employment opportunities, schools, and recreational areas.

This investment is part of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy, which aims to create and improve pathways, bike lanes, and pedestrian bridges all over the country. It's a big step towards healthier living and creating tight-knit communities, making a better-connected Canada for us all.

Quotes

"Today's announcement will help communities stay more connected with strategic investments in active transportation infrastructure. We will continue to work with partners across Canada and here in Manitoba to ensure active transportation is an easy and accessible option for their communities."

The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, PrairiesCan and CanNor, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"As Mayor, I am committed to eliminating gaps in our sidewalk and cycling networks. This funding will enhance active transportation options for our residents, particularly through the extension of protected bike lanes along River and Stradbrook Avenues. I want to express my thanks to the Federal government for recognizing the importance of investing in active transportation. This investment aligns with our vision for a more connected and accessible city."

His Worship Scott Gillingham, Mayor of Winnipeg

"Our community is certainly grateful for the Active Transportation Fund as the majority of our residents are able to enjoy these beautiful walking trails. These trails are used on a daily basis with nothing but compliments coming from our residents. We are thrilled to be able to offer safe connectivity from the rural areas to the urban centers in our community."

Ivan Normandeau, Reeve of the Rural Municipality of La Broquerie

Quick facts

The federal government is investing $3,021,852 in these projects through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), and the municipalities and partners are contributing $1,586,775 .

in these projects through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF), and the municipalities and partners are contributing . Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity. It includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

In support of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy, the Active Transportation Fund is providing $400 million over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable.

National Active Transportation Strategy, the Active Transportation Fund is providing over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable. Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks, while creating safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive.

National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks, while creating safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive. The Active Transportation Fund complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan, the federal government committed to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community.

strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan, the federal government committed to providing permanent federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation options available in every community. The federal government is investing $14.9 billion over eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes $3 billion per year in long-term, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27.

over eight years in reliable, fast, affordable, and clean public transit. This funding includes per year in long-term, predictable federal public transit funding which will be available to support transit solutions beginning in 2026-27. Active transportation infrastructure provides many tangible benefits, such as creating good middle-class jobs, strengthening the economy, promoting healthier lifestyles, advancing equity amongst vulnerable Canadians, cutting air and noise pollution, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Investing in safer active transportation infrastructure is key to ensuring people of all ages and abilities can access jobs and services and connect with their communities.

Since 2015, the federal government has announced an unprecedented investment of over $30 billion in thousands of transit projects in communities from coast to coast to coast.

in thousands of transit projects in communities from coast to coast to coast. Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

Federal funding is conditional on the signing of funding/contribution agreements.

Related Products

Backgrounder: The federal government invests in active transportation across Manitoba

Associated Links

Active Transportation Fund

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/trans/index-eng.html

National Active Transportation Strategy

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/trans/active-strat-actif-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Manitoba

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-mb-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: For more information (media only), please contact: Micaal Ahmed, Communications Manager, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-598-3920, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]