EDMUNDSTON, NB, Feb. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - The Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for New Brunswick begins its review of the province's federal electoral districts following the 2021 decennial census. The Commission is composed of three members: the Honourable Justice Lucie A. LaVigne, Chair, and two other members, Condé R. Grondin and the Honourable Thomas Riordon.

The first step in the process consists in formulating a proposal on dividing the province into 10 electoral districts, establishing the boundaries of those electoral districts and, lastly, giving each of them a name.

The New Brunswick Commission will use the 2021 Census population counts, made available by the Chief Statistician of Canada on February 9, 2022, to revise the boundaries of the province's 10 federal electoral districts. The Commission will draft its redistribution proposal, expected in a few months, to reflect growth and shifts in the population since the last decennial census in 2011, balanced by consideration of communities of interest and identity as well as the districts' history and geographic size.

The proposal will then undergo a broad public consultation process during which the Commission will travel across New Brunswick to hear from those who wish to express their views or submit further feedback. Advance notice of these hearings will be published in local media and on the redistribution website.

To involve the public as soon as possible in the process of readjusting the electoral map and to inform the Commission's work in preparing the proposal, the Commission is now inviting those who wish to submit comments and suggestions to send them by mail or email no later than Thursday, March 31, 2022.

"We consider advance consultations essential for making informed decisions. The objective is to gather feedback relating to electoral boundaries before we begin drafting our proposal for New Brunswick. The delimitation of electoral districts is an important component of our parliamentary system and the public's participation in this exercise is crucial to a transparent, impartial and rigorous process."

—The Honourable Justice Lucie A. LaVigne, Chair of the Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission for New Brunswick

The Commission thanks everyone in advance for their interest in its work. To learn more about the current redistribution process, visit redecoupage-redistribution-2022.ca.

