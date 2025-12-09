ESSIPIT, QC, Dec. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - The Essipit Innu First Nation Council strongly opposes any mining exploration activity on the territory covered by its Essipiunnu-Meshkanau protected area project. Furthermore, any mining exploration project in other areas of Nitassinan must obtain the consent of our First Nation.

Protected Areas Network and Structured Wildlife Territories on the Nitassinan of Essipit (CNW Group/Essipit Innu First Nation Council)

However, we reaffirm our commitment to maintaining a balance between development and the protection of the territory and biodiversity. We therefore require all developers and stakeholders working in the mining sector to meet with our First Nation before designating exclusive exploration rights (formerly referred to as claims) on Nitassinan or before beginning any project requiring our consent.

All mining developers benefit from seeking our input in identifying areas suitable for mineral exploration, such as areas that do not interfere with our Innu-Aitun practices and our First Nation's conservation initiatives.

We would also like to commend the mining developers who have already committed to this approach. We have begun a collaborative and respectful working relationship with them that will lead to important precedents in the field of mineral exploration and the efficient development of Nitassinan.

We also expect the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, the Ministry of the Environment, Climate Change, Wildlife, and Parks, and the Quebec government as a whole to collaborate at all times to ensure consistency between commitments to protect the land and activities to explore and promote the potential of its mineral resources. This includes full consideration of Indigenous peoples and respect for our rights and cultures in the development and conservation of our territories and their resources.

Essipiunnu-Meshkanau

On November 29, 2023, we publicly announced our protected area project, an initiative that plays a central role in the balanced development of Nitassinan. Essipiunnu-Meshkanau aims to protect Innu places of practice and occupation, as well as species that are culturally important to our First Nation. This project creates a network of connected and protected habitats that benefit the Essipiunnuat, biodiversity, and protected species. It also covers part of the distribution area of the Pipmuacan woodland caribou.

In addition, Essipiunnu-Meshkanau contributes to international, national, and provincial conservation targets of 30% by 2030, as it connects the vital habitats of several threatened and vulnerable species and increases the ecological effectiveness of Quebec's network of protected areas. The initiative has also been supported by several local partners and stakeholders.

In this context, we reaffirm today our firm intention to protect the Essipiunnu-Meshkanau territory, even before mining activities compromise its integrity. It is therefore clear that our First Nation will strongly oppose any mining developments in this area.

SOURCE Essipit Innu First Nation Council

For information : The Essipit Innu First Nation Council, Karla Mendoza, Communications Advisor, 418 233-2509, extension 419, [email protected]