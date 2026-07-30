The Equitable Foundation supports food insecurity with $500,000 in donations

WATERLOO, ON, July 30, 2026 /CNW/ -- Over the past year, The Equitable Foundation has donated $500,000 to non-profit organizations focused on addressing hunger and food insecurity in Waterloo region and across Canada.

The Equitable Foundation made its first grants in the spring of 2025, with $250,000 split evenly between The Food Bank of Waterloo Region and the Cambridge Food Bank. In the spring of 2026, an additional $250,000 in grants were made with $125,000 going to The Food Bank of Waterloo Region, $75,000 to the Cambridge Food Bank and $50,000 to Food Banks Canada in support of their Access Grants Program focused on removing barriers and improving access to food bank services.

The Equitable Foundation was formed by Equitable® as a separate charitable organization to increase charitable impact and make a lasting difference. In addition to Equitable's corporate donations program, The Equitable Foundation creates the opportunity for sustained and focused funding by identifying one cause – food insecurity – and partnering with organizations working to support people experiencing food insecurity and hunger.

"Communities across the country are seeing an unprecedented need for food assistance," said Patti McKague, AVP, Corporate Communications and Philanthropy and Executive Director, The Equitable Foundation. "The number of people accessing food banks across Canada is increasing at an alarming rate. Access to healthy, nutritious food is a basic human need that The Equitable Foundation hopes to help address."

Food Bank Canada's 2025 Hunger Count reported the following:

This past year, nearly 23% of food banks ran out of food before they met demand, compared to 10% in 2021.

Food bank visits have doubled over the past six years.

There are close to 2.2 million visits to food banks each month in Canada

Food bank usage among working individuals has reached its highest level ever (Nearly one in five)

One-third of food bank clients are children

The food insecurity rate among racialized groups was 30.4%, compared with 21.0% for people not in a racialized group.

In 2025, grants made by The Equitable Foundation supported the milk and egg program at The Food Bank of Waterloo Region and the Mobile Food Market at the Cambridge Food Bank.

In 2026, grants will continue to support the milk and egg program at The Food Bank of Waterloo Region and outfitting the new emergency hamper room at the Cambridge Food Bank's recently purchased Franklin Boulevard facility. As well, through Food Banks Canada, funds will be provided through grants to food banks and community organizations that have identified barriers and opportunities to improve access to food bank services.

Quotes:

"We're incredibly grateful to The Equitable Foundation for their leadership and commitment to addressing food insecurity in our community. This investment in our milk and egg program helps ensure that families accessing food assistance can receive nutritious, high-quality food at a time when demand continues to reach record levels. Today, nearly 73,000 adults and children in Waterloo region are accessing food assistance, representing one in nine households. Long-term partnerships like this allow us to respond to immediate needs while building a stronger, more resilient food assistance network for the future." Kim Wilhelm, CEO of The Food Bank of Waterloo Region

"Food insecurity is one of the most pressing challenges facing our community, and partnerships like this are essential to creating lasting solutions. The Equitable Foundation has demonstrated an extraordinary commitment to helping people not only meet today's needs but also build a stronger future. Their support is helping us expand access to nutritious food through innovative programs while investing in our new facility, which will allow us to serve more people with greater dignity and efficiency for years to come. We are incredibly thankful for their generosity and shared commitment to building healthier communities." Dianne McLeod, Cambridge Food Bank CEO

"As food bank use continues to reach record levels across the country, with nearly 2.2 million visits to food banks this month alone, we are grateful for the support of organizations like The Equitable Foundation. This investment will help food banks address challenges that can prevent people from getting support, helping ensure food and assistance reach those who need it the most. We are grateful for this partnership, together we are helping to build a Canada where no one goes hungry." Erin Filey-Wronecki, Chief Development and Partnerships Officer, Food Banks Canada.

About Equitable

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SOURCE Equitable Life of Canada

For additional information: Patti McKague, AVP, Corporate Communications and Philanthropy and Executive Director, The Equitable Foundation, [email protected]