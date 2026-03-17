WATERLOO, ON, March 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Equitable® has announced that its clients will now have access to enhanced bereavement support through a partnership with Empathy, the technology company transforming how the world plans for and navigates life's most difficult moments. The partnership will offer timely information, helpful tools and compassionate support to people navigating a loss.

Empathy Loss Support™ is a complimentary new benefit included with all Equitable life insurance policies. Through a user-friendly app or website experience, this benefit helps guide and support loved ones during a time of loss, reflecting the care and compassion at the heart of Equitable's client experiences.

"We're partnering with Empathy because we care deeply about our clients and their families. Losing a loved one can be overwhelming," says Martin Reeves, Executive Vice-President, Individual Insurance Division at Equitable. "Through Empathy, we're adding value for our clients. Our hope is that we can provide some comfort and support for whatever people may be facing through one of the most difficult times in their lives."

Empathy Loss Support is now included with all Equitable life insurance policies and is available at no extra cost. This benefit can help with the emotional, practical and logistical aspects of loss, including:

One-to-one guidance from a dedicated Care Team member.

Personalized plans to help navigate estate settlement, funeral planning, closing of accounts and other administrative tasks.

Grief resources to support emotional well-being during difficult times.

Other Benefits Include: Probate and estate guidance, ID theft prevention and custom funeral assistance.

"Empathy is on a mission to help as many people as possible navigate life's most challenging moments," said Ron Gura, Co-founder and CEO of Empathy. "We're proud to partner with Equitable and to reach even more families with compassionate, practical support when they need it most."

Empathy

Empathy is a leading technology company transforming the way people plan for and navigate life's toughest moments. Serving tens of millions of policyholders across North America and the UK, Empathy partners with eight of the top ten U.S. life insurance carriers and handles one in five life insurance claims in the U.S. beyond the payout. With $162 million in funding from top-tier venture firms including Index Ventures, General Catalyst, and Adams Street Partners, Empathy combines technological innovation with compassion to provide unparalleled support for bereavement, estate management, legacy planning, disability and more. Recognized by Apple, Google Play, Fast Company and others, Empathy is redefining the standard for modern care. Learn more at empathy.com

About Equitable

At Equitable, we believe in the power of together. This is how we focus on our clients. It's how we support advisors and give back to our communities.

Partnered with advisors, we offer insurance, investments and group benefit solutions to help our clients protect today and prepare tomorrow.

We believe the world is better when we work together.

SOURCE Equitable Life of Canada

For additional information: Patti McKague, AVP, Corporate Communications and Philanthropy, [email protected]