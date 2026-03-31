Classic menu items at BK® Canada are better than ever, with improvements to the iconic Whopper®, French fries, chicken nuggets and onion rings

TORONTO, March 31, 2026 /CNW/ - Burger King® Canada is raising the bar on four core menu classics, because nothing matters more than serving Canadians the best tasting food. The Whopper®, fries, chicken nuggets and onion rings have all been upgraded, not reinvented, but made better in ways Guests will taste from the very first bite.

BK Canada's elevated core menu (CNW Group/Burger King Canada)

The Whopper: Already BK Canada's most iconic burger, the Whopper has been further refined to deliver an even better experience. Made with more than a 1/4lb of 100% flame-grilled beef* and hand-cut produce, the Whopper is now served on a more premium, better tasting bun and in a box to help ensure it makes it to Guests exactly the way it left the kitchen.





Already BK Canada's most iconic burger, the Whopper has been further refined to deliver an even better experience. Made with more than a 1/4lb of 100% flame-grilled beef* and hand-cut produce, the Whopper is now served on a more premium, better tasting bun and in a box to help ensure it makes it to Guests exactly the way it left the kitchen. Fries: BK Canada's new fries are shoestring cut, perfectly salted, and engineered for the ideal balance of crispy outside with the potato's natural texture and fluffy inside. The result is a fry that stands on its own or as the perfect complement to any meal.





BK Canada's new fries are shoestring cut, perfectly salted, and engineered for the ideal balance of crispy outside with the potato's natural texture and fluffy inside. The result is a fry that stands on its own or as the perfect complement to any meal. Chicken Nuggets: Made with chicken sourced from Canadian farms and coated in a new crispy tempura-style batter, the upgraded Chicken Nuggets deliver a noticeably crunchier bite and a juicier, more flavourful centre. Simply put, this is the best nugget BK Canada has ever served.





Made with chicken sourced from Canadian farms and coated in a new crispy tempura-style batter, the upgraded Chicken Nuggets deliver a noticeably crunchier bite and a juicier, more flavourful centre. Simply put, this is the best nugget BK Canada has ever served. Onion Rings: BK Canada's Onion Rings have always been a fan favourite, and now they're even better. With a crispy tempura batter and real onion slices inside, every bite delivers the crunch and flavour that keeps Guests coming back.

"The Whopper has always set the standard for flame-grilled taste, and now that standard applies to everything we serve. Canadians who haven't visited us in a while or have never been are in for an amazing experience, and those who come in every week are going to love these elevated twists on their favourite items," said Tom Curtis, President, Burger King US & Canada.

The upgraded menu is available at Burger King restaurants across Canada and via the BK Canada app and website beginning March 31, 2026.

*Weight based on pre-cooked patty.

ABOUT BURGER KING CANADA

Founded in 1954, the Burger King brand is a global quick service hamburger chain known for food quality and value and as the only place Guests can get the iconic flame-grilled Whopper sandwich. The Burger King system operates more than 19,000 locations in more than 120 countries. Nearly all Burger King restaurants across Canada are owned and operated by independent Franchisees, many of them family-owned operations that have been in business for decades. To learn more about the Burger King Canada brand, please visit the official brand website at www.burgerking.ca , and follow us on Facebook, Instagram , X, TikTok.

SOURCE Burger King Canada

Daisy Kling, [email protected]