The Edward and Suzanne Rogers Foundation renews The Suzanne Rogers Fashion Institute at TMU with $1.5 million gift

TORONTO, April 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Toronto Metropolitan University (TMU) is pleased to announce a $1.5 million gift from The Edward and Suzanne Rogers Foundation in commitment of The Suzanne Rogers Fashion Institute (SRFI) at The Creative School. The gift furthers Suzanne Rogers' dedication to creative excellence, strengthening the SRFI's mission to empower emerging Canadian designers.

"The Rogers family has made an extraordinary contribution to Toronto Metropolitan University and to Canada's creative economy," says Mohamed Lachemi, President and Vice-Chancellor of TMU. "Their visionary support has enabled fashion design alumni to turn their ideas into industry impact. Through their ongoing investment, the Rogers family continues to champion innovation, entrepreneurship, and the advancement of Canadian design on the world stage."

Since launching in 2016, the SRFI has played a vital role in supporting Fellows both in Canada and abroad. Many have gone on to launch their own labels, win international design competitions, showcase their work at international fashion weeks, receive advanced degrees at renowned fashion programs, and work for global fashion houses.

"Supporting young designers and helping them actualize their true potential has always been a priority for me. The Fellows of the SRFI represent the future of fashion, and I am incredibly proud to continue this partnership with TMU and The Creative School," says Suzanne Rogers.

The SRFI's fellowship model is individualized, providing support and mentorship when designers need it most. As Fellows encounter the realities of the fashion industry, the Institute offers programming that equips them to navigate obstacles and build sustainable creative practices.

"The fellowship has been instrumental in helping me grow as a designer and businessperson. The mentorship, guidance, and opportunities I received through the program have shaped my career and given me the confidence to pursue my vision," adds Nadine Mosallam, SRFI Fellow and winner of the Fashion Trust Arabia Prize in 2024.

The SRFI's focus on nurturing talent through mentorship, creative exploration, and professional growth reflects areas of priority for The Creative School, according to Dean Natalie Álvarez. The renewed support from The Edward and Suzanne Rogers Foundation ensures that The Suzanne Rogers Fashion Institute can continue elevating Canadian designers on the world stage.

"This renewed commitment ensures TMU's and SRFI's continued leadership in developing Canada's next generation of fashion talent. The Institute will expand its programming in the coming year, with new initiatives to be announced," says Robert Ott, Director of the SRFI.

About The Suzanne Rogers Fashion Institute

The Suzanne Rogers Fashion Institute (SRFI) at The Creative School is a program dedicated to supporting emerging Canadian fashion designers nationally and internationally. Serving recent fashion design graduates from Toronto Metropolitan University, the Institute educates and provides mentorship, awards, and international opportunities to new talent in fashion craftship. Founded in 2016, the SRFI is made possible through the generous ongoing support of The Edward and Suzanne Rogers Foundation. For more information, visit www.torontomu.ca/the-suzanne-rogers-fashion-institute.

About The Creative School

The Creative School is a dynamic faculty that is making a difference in new, unexplored ways. Made up of Canada's top professional schools and transdisciplinary hubs in media, communication, design and cultural industries, The Creative School offers students an unparalleled global experience in the heart of downtown Toronto. For more information, visit torontomu.ca/the-creative-school.

About Toronto Metropolitan University

Toronto Metropolitan University is Canada's leader in innovative, career-oriented education. Urban, culturally diverse and inclusive, the University is home to more than 48,000 students, including 2,900 Master's and PhD students, 4,000 faculty and staff, and over 225,000 alumni worldwide. For more information, visit torontomu.ca.

SOURCE Toronto Metropolitan University

Media Inquiries: Dylan Kwacz, Program Manager, The Suzanne Rogers Fashion Institute, [email protected]