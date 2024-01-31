TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Kayden Hudda, Advisor & Former Chief Executive Officer, DeGroote Finance & Investment Council, Christina Wood, Executive Director, CIBC Capital Markets, students and faculty from the DeGroote School of Business, and professionals from CIBC Capital Markets joined Mark Luceri, Head of Talent and Organizational Development, Toronto Stock Exchange, to open the market and celebrate their 3rd Annual Diversity in Finance Conference (DIFC).

The DeGroote Finance & Investment Council Opens the Market Wednesday, January 31, 2024

Founded in 2020, the DIFC uniquely brings together over 150 professionals and students across Canada to celebrate diversity within the Capital Markets industry and support students in their career aspirations. CIBC Capital Markets is a founding and title sponsor for the event and champions diversity alongside students and several other financial institutions. The conference is student-led and brings together students from all backgrounds, with the goal to create better access to opportunities in the field.

CNW sponsored announcement. To learn more visit www.newswire.ca.

SOURCE Toronto Stock Exchange

For further information: MEDIA CONTACT: Kayden Hudda, [email protected]