Featuring a rich, original narrative, DC Heroes & Villains brings iconic locations like the alleyways of Gotham City and the depths of Atlantis to life. A mysterious pulse has stripped away all superpowers and it will be up to players to recruit the ultimate power team, from both sides of justice, to stave off total extinction.

Players will need to be strategic as they navigate through the robust gameplay of DC Heroes & Villains, filled with challenging single player match-3 battles and team events where they will need to rally their guildmates to defeat bosses for epic rewards. Scheduled live events including PVP matches and Guild Raids will bring DC fans from all over the world together to engage in combat for exclusive rewards in-game.

"We are exceptionally proud to announce our newest title, DC Heroes & Villains," said Alex Thabet, CEO of Ludia. "This game showcases the best of Ludia, with engaging gameplay and innovative technologies that are the hallmark of our award-winning games. We believe this will give DC fans a completely new perspective of the characters, environments and lore they love."

"We couldn't be more impressed with DC Heroes & Villains, which puts Ludia's talent and creativity on full display," said Chris DeWolfe, co-founder and CEO of Jam City. "This will be the first time DC fans can create their own dream teams in a match-3 role playing game, combining both heroes and villains. I'm confident fans will be blown away with what they can do in the game."

Jam City recently completed its acquisition of Ludia in September 2021, continuing to fulfill the company's mission to bolster its global portfolio of top studios that develop and publish top-grossing internally-developed and third-party licensed IP-based games.

About Ludia, Inc.

Ludia Inc. is one of Canada's leading mobile video game companies. Its high-quality portfolio includes original games based on internationally recognized brands such as Jurassic World Alive, DreamWorks Dragons: Titan Uprising, Warriors of Waterdeep, Lovelink, Jurassic World: The Game, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Legends, DreamWorks Dragons: Rise of Berk, and much more. The development studio welcomes almost 400 dynamic and bright crew members. Awarded "Canada's Best Game Maker" by Apple, Ludia was also recognized for "Best Place to Work 2018" by gamesindustry.biz and "Montreal's Top Employers 2021". For more information, visit ludia.com, our Facebook page Facebook/LudiaGames, LinkedIn/Ludia or Twitter/LudiaGames.

About Jam City

Jam City is an award-winning mobile entertainment company providing unique and deeply engaging games that appeal to a broad, global audience. Led by CEO Chris DeWolfe, former MySpace co-founder and CEO, and COO Josh Yguado, former 20th Century Fox executive, Jam City is the creative powerhouse behind some of the highest-grossing and most enduring mobile games. Jam City's global franchise Cookie Jam has generated more than $800 million in lifetime bookings and Panda Pop has generated $400 million in lifetime bookings to date. The company is a partner of choice for Hollywood studios, having developed immersive, narrative-rich mobile games around iconic entertainment brands. The company's popular RPG game Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery was the #1 game in more than 40 countries at its launch in April 2018. Jam City currently has studios and talent located in Los Angeles (HQ), Burbank, Cedar Falls, Las Vegas, San Diego, San Francisco and, internationally, in Berlin, Bogotá, Buenos Aires, Montreal and Toronto. For more information, please visit www.jamcity.com.

About Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment is a premier worldwide publisher, developer, licensor and distributor of entertainment content for the interactive space across all platforms, including console, handheld, mobile and PC-based gaming for both internal and third-party game titles. Additional information can be found at www.wbgames.com .

About DC

DC is one of the largest English-language publishers of comics and graphic novels in the world and home to some of the most iconic and recognizable characters ever created. As a creative unit of WarnerMedia, DC is charged with strategically integrating its stories and characters across film, television, consumer products, home entertainment, interactive games, and the DC UNIVERSE INFINITE digital subscription service and community engagement portal. For more information visitdccomics.com and dcuniverseinfinite.com.

