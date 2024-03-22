The Dalmore and V&A Dundee unveil second instalment in magnificent Luminary series

GLASGOW, Scotland, March 22, 2024 /CNW/ - The Dalmore Luminary Series, curated in partnership with V&A Dundee, is releasing new masterpieces: a remarkable glass amber sculpture and collectable presentation case housing two new, exceptionally rare Highland Single Malt whiskies.

The collaboration is the second in a three-part series which celebrates the relentless pursuit of excellence through compelling collaborations between luminaries in whisky mastery and architectural design. Luminary No.2 has been created by Melodie Leung, Director at Zaha Hadid Architects, together with Gregg Glass, Master Whisky Maker at The Dalmore, and Master Distiller Richard Paterson OBE.

The result is two, beautiful releases that creatively stretch the signature styles of Zaha Hadid Architects and The Dalmore to delight both whisky and design enthusiasts in a fascinating exploration of flavour and form.

The Dalmore Luminary - The Rare - 2024 Edition (40.6% ABV) is an extraordinary 49 Year Old Single Malt finished in a blend of port, sherry and bourbon casks for layered notes of vanilla, berry and cacao aromas, with a palate of roasted chestnuts and patisserie spices leading to a subtle smoke finish. Only three decanters and two glass sculptures of The Rare will ever be made, one of which will be auctioned at Sotheby's with all proceeds donated to Scotland's design museum.

The Dalmore Luminary - The Collectible - 2024 Edition (48.6% ABV) is a 16 Year Old bourbon-matured whisky finished in a blend of port pipes and sherry casks, with a small portion of exceptionally rare peated Dalmore spirit for notes of honey, crème brûlée and herbal wood smoke. The bottle is housed in a presentation case that echoes the swirling design of The Rare sculpture. 20,000 sets will be available at leading luxury, specialist and travel retailers globally. The Dalmore Luminary - The Collectible - 2024 Edition will be available exclusively in Canada at BC Liquor Stores for $550 CAD as part of the Summer Spirit Release on Saturday 15 June 2024.

Glass says: "The new releases beautifully express the meeting of minds and the shared journey we've been on. While crafting our two new whiskies, we used the technique of time – nurtured carefully to transform through blending – to elevate The Dalmore to new heights."

Leung adds: "Experiencing The Dalmore's outstanding craftsmanship first-hand provided extremely fertile ground for design inspiration. The sculpture we created for The Rare mirrors the multiple layers of ageing and blending that went into creating this whisky, which is the exquisite product of nature channelled over time."

For more information, visit: https://www.thedalmore.com/en/the-luminary-series/luminary-2024-edition/

