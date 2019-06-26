The Cunard Story Opens on Queen Mary

The Intertwined Histories of Britain's Cherished Maritime Leader and its Most Famous Ship Come Alive in a new Visitor Gallery

Dedication Ceremony July 5, 2019

LONG BEACH, Calif., June 26, 2019 /CNW/ -- In partnership with luxury cruise line, Cunard , the iconic RMS Queen Mary will unveil her new, permanent exhibition, 'The Cunard Story,' on July 5 in Long Beach, CA. The exhibition will showcase Cunard's remarkable 179-year history, its relationship with The Queen Mary, its founder's vision, the ships it inspired and continues to bring forward, and their influence on immigration, global maritime policies and technological innovation. 'The Cunard Story' will showcase the company's legacy through artifacts, photographs and film, and will also feature an 'immigration salon' that allows visitors to digitally explore ancestry databases. Through the offerings, visitors can experience ancestor arrival dates and specific ships that carried them, allowing for a deeply personal experience.

The Queen Mary alone transported thousands of passengers during her Cunard service; and approximately one in five immigrants sailed to the U.S. on a Cunard ship at the height of the immigration period during the latter part of the 19th century and early 10th century.

The list of companies having enjoyed a century of success is short. Cunard , the revered maritime icon began its voyage to success 179 years ago in Halifax, Canada. For nearly two hundred years the company has forged a reputation for sea-going leadership, competence, vision and service to the world-at-large. Cunard ships have been legends in their own time; the best in their class - holding records of achievement for speed, comfort, engineering breakthroughs and more. Lusitania was a Cunarder. But, perhaps the line's most recognized ship was the original RMS Queen Mary. Indeed, the Queen Mary still reigns supreme; she is the only ship of her class and prominence to have survived eight decades on the public stage. Like the company responsible for her advanced technologies, uncompromising grace and head-turning style, the Queen Mary epitomizes Cunard's legacy of excellence.

"This partnership between Cunard and the Queen Mary has allowed two icons of maritime pioneering to curate an immersive experience that illustrates their remarkable history, offering guests a deeper understanding of the impactful setting and creation of the Queen Mary within the Cunard legacy," said Chris Wilmoth, Director of Marketing, The Queen Mary.

Such are the histories of Cunard and Queen Mary - together they influenced culture, economies, strategic alliances, gave hope and security to the oppressed and set the ultimate standards for elegance, romance and the allure of ocean voyaging at its zenith. Their partnership is thoughtfully presented as the Queen Mary dedicates the 'Cunard Story' - the dramatic story of a great company and its remarkable ships.

"I encourage people to come visit the Queen Mary in Long Beach to experience the 'Cunard Story,'" said Josh Leibowitz, Senior Vice President, Cunard, North America. "The exhibit beautifully presents Cunard in its historical sense and does equal justice to our modern luxury fleet and today's Cunard experience. We are proud of our legacy, and thrilled to have partnered with The Queen Mary to bring this exhibition to life," Leibowitz added.

Soon celebrating her 85th Jubilee Year the Queen Mary represents all that Cunard stands for. Retired from service in the 1960s, the ship remains known world-wide and attracts over 1.5 million visitors each year.

About the Queen Mary

Located in the Port of Long Beach, the Queen Mary, an Urban Commons property, features a rich maritime history, authentic Art Deco décor, and stunning views of the Pacific Ocean and Long Beach city skyline. At the time of her maiden voyage in May of 1936, she was considered the grandest ocean liner ever built. The Queen Mary's signature restaurants include Sir Winston's, Chelsea Chowder House, Promenade Café, Observation Bar, as well as, a weekly award-winning Royal Sunday Brunch served in the ship's Grand Salon. History buffs enjoy the ship's museum with various daily tours, and currently the ship is featuring their newest exhibition, Their Finest Hours: Winston Churchill and the Queen Mary. The Queen Mary features 35,000 square feet of event space in 13 remarkable Art Deco salons as well as a tri-level, 45,000-square- foot Exhibit Hall. The Queen Mary boasts 347 staterooms including nine suites. For more information or for reservations, visit www.queenmary.com or call (800) 437-2934. The Queen Mary is located at 1126 Queens Highway in Long Beach.

About Cunard

Cunard is the operator of luxury cruise ships Queen Mary 2®, Queen Victoria® and Queen Elizabeth®. Renowned for impeccable White Star Service, gourmet dining and world-class entertainment, all three Queens offer luxury accommodations in Britannia, Britannia Club, Princess Grill Suite and Queens Grill Suite staterooms. Cunard is the only line to offer regularly scheduled Transatlantic service between New York and London, and it continues to celebrate the freedom of travel on exciting World Voyage and Grand Voyage itineraries that visit Europe, North America, South America, Africa, Asia and Australia.

Awarded '#1 Mega-Ship Ocean Cruise Line' by Travel + Leisure's 2018, 2017 and 2016 World's Best Awards and 'Best Service,' 'Best Onboard Enrichment' and 'Best World Cruise' by Porthole Cruise Magazine's 2018 Readers Choice Awards, Cunard is a proud member of World's Leading Cruise Lines, a part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), the largest cruise vacation company in the world. Together Cunard, Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Seabourn, AIDA Cruises, Costa Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia) and P&O Cruises (UK) operate 102 ships visiting over 700 ports around the world and totaling 226,000 lower berths.

