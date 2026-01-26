Queen Mary 2 Makes Historic First Transit Through the Panama Canal

Cunard's iconic ocean liner continues World Voyage with milestone passage through the canal's new locks

VALENCIA, Calif., Jan. 26, 2026 /CNW/ -- Cunard's iconic Queen Mary 2 today completed her historic first transit through the Panama Canal, marking a major milestone in her 2026 World Voyage.

Guests traveling aboard the 108-night journey around the world were treated to a rare moment as Queen Mary 2 began her historic passage through the canal's new set of locks on Saturday, January 24. Following an overnight stay at the Cocoli Mooring Station, the ship continued her transit and passed under the remarkable Bridge of Americas on Sunday, January 25.

Queen Mary 2 completed her transit through the new locks of the Panama Canal for the first time this weekend.

"As the world's only ocean liner, Queen Mary 2's maiden transit through the Panama Canal marks another extraordinary milestone for Cunard," says President, Katie McAlister. "Our world-famous voyages truly deliver enriching, meaningful and unique experiences for our guests, and the transit through the Panama Canal forms an iconic element of this magnificent Queen's 108-night World Voyage, where guests will also visit memorable destinations like Los Angeles, Sydney, Cape Town, Hong Kong and Singapore, before returning to Southampton."

Following the transit, Queen Mary 2 will visit Fuerte Amador, Panama for an overnight stay and Manzanillo, Mexico, before arriving to Los Angeles on February 2. Queen Mary 2's arrival in Southern California will mark a long-anticipated return after 17 years as she completes this remarkable leg of her world voyage. Queen Mary 2 will also celebrate a reunion with her legendary namesake, The Queen Mary, for the first time in 20 years.

Future Panama Canal Transits in 2026 & 2027

Cunard's Queens will continue once-in-a-lifetime transits through the Panama Canal as part of several upcoming voyages in 2026 and 2027, allowing guests even more opportunity to experience this engineering and technological marvel. Highlights include:

Queen Elizabeth, September 24, 2026 (Q627): After a second summer season in Alaska, Queen Elizabeth begin a 21-night voyage from Seattle to Miami, featuring a Panama Canal transit as part of the journey.

Queen Anne, January 22, 2027 (H704B) : Queen Anne will transit the Panama Canal as part of her 56-night South America Discovery itinerary, visiting over 20 points of call across South and Central America.

Queen Victoria, January 10, 2027 (V703C): Queen Victoria's World Voyage departs from Southampton, visiting over 30 ports of call, including a transit through the Panama Canal after visits to New York and Aruba.

For more information about Cunard, Panama Canal voyages, or to book a voyage, contact your Travel Advisor, call Cunard at 1-800-728-6273 or visit www.cunard.com.

For Travel Advisors interested in further information, please contact your Business Development Manager, visit OneSourceCruises.com , or call Cunard at 1-800-528-6273.

About Cunard

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships since 1840.

The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment, and outstanding White Star service. From a partnership with a two-Michelin starred chef, to inspiring guest speakers, to world class theatre productions, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys and round world voyages, destinations sailed to also include Europe, the Caribbean, Alaska, the Far East and Australia.

There are currently four Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth, Queen Victoria and new ship, Queen Anne, which entered service in May 2024. Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc. www.cunard.com (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

