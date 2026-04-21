600,000 attendees expected as Montreal's iconic four-day street festival returns May 21 to 24, 2026 for its 25th Anniversary Edition

MONTREAL, April 21, 2026 /CNW/ - Twenty-five years ago, a single street in downtown Montreal became the heartbeat of race weekend. The Crescent Street Grand Prix Festival returns from May 21 to 24, 2026, celebrating its 25th Anniversary with more than 600,000 attendees expected across four days of music, energy, and high-impact brand experiences.

The Crescent Street Grand Prix Festival Marks a 25 Year Milestone as Proof that Live Experiences Matter (CNW Group/The Crescent Street Grand Prix Festival)

What began as a local street celebration has evolved into one of Canada's most recognized free to the public festivals. Today, Crescent Street is a defining part of Montreal's race weekend, drawing locals and international visitors into a shared, high-energy environment that continues to grow year after year.

Produced by Segal Entertainment, the festival remains rooted in a simple idea: in a digital world, nothing replaces the power of real-life connection.

A 25-Year Legacy of Bringing People Together

Each year, Crescent Street becomes more than a destination. It becomes a meeting place where friends reconnect, new memories are made, and brands step out from behind screens to engage directly with hundreds of thousands of people in real time.

"In a world that's increasingly digital, this festival has remained rooted in real human connection," says the organizing team at Segal Entertainment. "The 25th anniversary is not just a celebration of where we've been, but where live experiences are going next."

This year the festival continues to reflect what audiences are craving most: experiences that are shared, engaging, and impossible to replicate online.

Where Brands Gain Visibility, Engagement, and Real-World Impact

Crescent Street will once again transform into a dynamic, free-to-the-public destination, offering a mix of live entertainment, interactive activations, and high-impact brand experiences.

At the heart of the festival is its ability to turn brand presence into meaningful interaction, creating moments festivalgoers actively participate in.

BET99.net joins the festival as the Official Free-to-Play Partner. BET99.net is a 100% free-to-play sports and casino platform built to extend the energy of moments like Crescent Street beyond the event itself. Designed around our 99ers community, it blends digital play with real-world experiences, from on-site activations and live competitions to exclusive rewards, events, and once-in-a-lifetime access. More than a platform, BET99.net connects fans to the action, to each other, and to a broader entertainment ecosystem where engagement doesn't end when the weekend does.

Liquid I.V. returns as the proud sponsor of the iconic Pit Stop Challenge. Attendees can fuel up and enhance their hydration with Liquid I.V.'s great-tasting, science-backed, electrolyte drink mix, then step in to beat the clock or challenge a friend in this fast-paced, fan-favourite experience. The excitement begins on Thursday, May 21, with the Celebrity Pit Stop Challenge, one of the weekend's most anticipated opening moments.

Labatt returns with Corona as a Collaborating Sponsor, bringing its signature laid-back energy to Crescent Street. Festivalgoers of legal drinking age can kick back with an ice-cold Corona Extra or Corona Cero – both best enjoyed with a lime – and take in the atmosphere all weekend long. Please enjoy responsibly.

Don't miss the FUNHUB activation, delivering high-energy interactive play all weekend long. Proudly joining the festival as the Official Arcade Destination Partner, FUNHUB brings the ultimate gaming experience to the heart of the action.

As a natural extension of race weekend, automotive partners will once again take center stage, showcasing the latest in performance, design, and innovation along Crescent Street.

INFINITI will be arriving with the brand-new, first-ever QX65, bringing bold, unapologetic design to Canada.

Supporting Montreal's Downtown Core

In collaboration with the Crescent Street Merchants Association, the festival continues to play an important role in supporting local businesses by driving significant foot traffic to restaurants, bars, and retailers in the downtown core.

Throughout its history, the Crescent Street Grand Prix Festival has not only reflected the energy of Montreal, it has helped shape it.

What to Expect in 2026

Four days of live music, DJs, and main stage programming

Contests, giveaways, and high-energy engagement

Appearances by athletes, influencers, and special guests

A vibrant open-air street festival atmosphere

Incredible sponsor activations including Pasta from Barilla, vehicle protection technology from XPEL, Celsius Energy Drinks, TELUS's Mini Maison, Costco, Official race apparel from Racing Miami and many more.

The main stage will once again be a focal point of the weekend, bringing together festivalgoers for live performances throughout all four days. In past years, the festival has delivered surprise acts including Sam Roberts Band, and audiences are encouraged to stay tuned for this year's talent announcement.

Looking Ahead to the Next Chapter

As the Crescent Street Grand Prix Festival celebrates 25 years, it enters a new era defined by growth, evolution, and continued cultural impact. With its first-ever May edition and a renewed focus on experience-driven programming, the festival continues to set the tone for what the future of live events can look like in Montreal and beyond.

What remains unchanged is the reason audiences return year after year: the opportunity to connect, celebrate, and be part of something shared.

Stay tuned for more announcements on entertainment, celebrity appearances, and sponsor experiences. For the latest updates and the full schedule, please visit CrescentGrandPrix.com.

Follow @festgpcrescent on Instagram and Facebook for real-time updates.

SOURCE The Crescent Street Grand Prix Festival

Media contact: Frédérique Roy, [email protected]