The Concordia University Library Employees Vote for a Strike Mandate

Employer's stubbornness has support staff's patience wearing thin after 18 months of negotiations.

MONTREAL, Dec. 6, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Assembled for a general meeting on November 29, the Concordia University Library Employees' Union (CSN) (CULEU) members have voted in support of a strike mandate.

"Since the beginning of the year, the negotiations have stalled due to the employer's unjustified insistence on severely restricting advancement possibilities for new employees", said CULEU President Kent Cluff. "Not only has the University been completely unwilling to compromise on this issue, but it has also refused to discuss any other topics until the matter is settled, which is why very little progress has been made after 16 negotiation meetings."

Testament to the lack of advancement made at the negotiating table, the next round of talks – set to start on December 6 – will be conducted in the presence of conciliator from the Ministère du Travail, de l'Emploi et de la Solidarité sociale (MTESS).

"Our members are getting very frustrated with the University's stubbornness", said Cluff. "We are hoping the conciliator will help move the talks forward, but our members are prepared to take the next step and go on strike if the University doesn't start showing respect for the negotiation process."

Along with the strike mandate, the Union has also adopted a financial support fund for workers during the strike.

