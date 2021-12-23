The Community of London Votes Big Brothers Big Sisters of London and Area as the Final Ironstone Impact Donation for 2021

The public vote was part of this year's eleven weeks of Ironstone Impact

LONDON, ON, Dec. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - The Ironstone Building Company, London's leading new home builder, announced today that Big Brothers Big Sisters of London and Area, was voted by the community of London, Ontario, as the recipient of this year's eleventh and final $10,000 Ironstone Impact donation. Big Brothers Big Sisters has championed the health and wellbeing of London area children for over fifty years.

"While the pandemic has been hard on us all, it's been particularly tough for the kids we serve as it has intensified the hardships they were already facing. Because of this, Ironstone's extraordinary gift could not have come at a better time. It will allow us to provide the lifeline of a Big to more children in need and give them access to the bright future they so deserve!" said Janet Tufts, Executive Director, Big Brothers Big Sisters of London and Area.

"We want to thank every charity that participated in our Ironstone Impact public vote and everyone who took time out of their busy schedules to vote. We're thrilled to conclude our 11th anniversary celebrations on such a high note and are happy to present Big Brothers Big Sisters of London and Area with the final $10,000 donation," said David Stimac, Ironstone Building Company, President & Co-founder.

Of the top five publicly nominated charities in this year's public vote, Big Brothers Big Sisters of London and Area gathered the most votes public as voted upon by the residents of London and area. The other publicly nominated charities were Kids Kicking Cancer Canada, The Sunshine Foundation of Canada, London Search and Rescue, and ATN Access for Persons with Disabilities.

In honour of celebrating Ironstone's eleven years in business, this year's Ironstone Impact donation recipients included Habitat for Humanity, My Sisters' Place, Merrymount Family Support and Crisis Centre, Anova, Wounded Warriors, the Byron-Springbank and Oakland Victory branches of the Royal Canadian Legion, Youth Opportunities Unlimited, St. Joseph's Hospice of London, Humana Community Services, Business Cares Food Drive, Children's Health Foundation, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of London and Area.

For more information on how to donate to or volunteer with Big Brothers Big Sisters of London and Area visit https://london.bigbrothersbigsisters.ca. For more information about this year's Ironstone Impact donations and the Ironstone Building Company please visit https://ironstonebuilt.com.

