Ironstone Impact Launches "Lip Sync 2025" -- $150,000 in donations for Local London Charities

LONDON, ON, Oct. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Ironstone Impact, an initiative founded by The Ironstone Building Company, is once again setting the stage for an unforgettable season of giving. This year's theme, "Lip Sync for the WIN!", invites local charities to showcase their creativity and passion for a chance to win a share of $150,000, including a grand prize of $100,000.

The annual Ironstone Impact initiative began in 2020 to celebrate The Ironstone Building Company's 10-year anniversary. What started as a 10-week campaign donating a total of $100,000 to 10 individual local organizations has grown into one of London's most exciting community giving traditions. With each passing year, Ironstone Impact continues to raise the bar -- and the generosity -- for causes that matter most to Londoners.

This year's Lip Sync 2025 introduces a fun, competitive, and engaging format to celebrate our 15th year in business:

Each week, two charities will go head-to-head in a lip sync battle .

will go head-to-head in a . Winners will be chosen by online community voting through Ironstone's website.

through Ironstone's website. The weekly winners advance to the finals, while runner-ups receive $1,000 .

advance to the finals, while receive . In the final week, three charities will compete for the top spot of $100,000.

Submissions are open now through October 31, 2025.

Charities can submit their creative lip sync videos and learn more at:

https://ironstonebuilt.com/about-ironstone/ironstone-impact/

The final winners will be announced on December 17, 2025, marking the culmination of another inspiring Ironstone Impact season.

"Allan and I want to give back to the community," said Dave Stimac, Ironstone President & Co-founder. "We are born and raised Londoners with a strong attachment to the city. We build here, we employ trades and suppliers here, and we know organizations are having a hard time."

Charities are encouraged to have fun and let their mission shine through song, spirit, and imagination. Videos must include the Ironstone Impact logo -- whether on a sign, prop, or costume -- and will be featured across Ironstone's social media platforms for community voting and engagement.

Founded in London, Ontario, The Ironstone Building Company is a leading homebuilder committed to delivering innovative, quality-built homes that stand the test of time. Dedicated to strengthening the communities where it builds, Ironstone continues to make a meaningful impact through charitable giving and initiatives like Ironstone Impact.

