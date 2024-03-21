SAINT-EUSTACHE, QC, March 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Nova Bus, a member of the Volvo Group and a leading North American transit bus manufacturer, is proud to announce it has been awarded a contract for 10 LFSe+, the 40' long-range battery electric bus model of Nova Bus, by the City of Brampton, Ontario. The buses are scheduled to be delivered in 2025.

Brampton Transit is committed to the transition of its fleet to zero-emission buses. The acquisition of these 10 Nova Bus LFSe+ battery electric buses is an important milestone in Brampton's electrification journey, supports the City of Brampton's plan to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 80 percent by 2050 and is in line with the Government of Canada's goal of becoming net zero emissions by 2050.

The Nova Bus LFSe+ long-range electric bus provides reduced maintenance costs and improves air quality by eliminating all emission of pollutants and greenhouse gases. The LFSe+ represents a smart mobility solution that combines Nova Bus's proven expertise with the latest innovations in clean and sustainable technologies, making it a first-choice solution for the transition to sustainable public transport.

"We are proud that Brampton Transit is a long-time partner of Nova Bus and an early adopter of our battery electric technology," said Ralph Acs, President of Nova Bus. "We make it our mission to support agencies such as Brampton Transit in their transition to electric buses, as we are committed to providing safe, innovative, and sustainable transport solutions at a pivotal time for transit agencies that are moving towards clean transportation."

About Nova Bus

Nova Bus, member of the Volvo Group, is a leading provider of sustainable transportation solutions in North America. Its portfolio includes electric, hybrid, CNG and clean diesel buses, high-capacity vehicles, as well as integrated intelligent transport systems. Nova Bus accompanies transit authorities and bus fleet operators in their transition to electromobility with its flagship LFSe+ long-range electric bus, combining the proven Nova Bus structure with the latest innovations in electric drive. Nova Bus is committed to helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions and positively contributing to a greener economy. For more information regarding Nova Bus products and services, please visit novabus.com.

SOURCE Nova Bus

For further information: Christos Kritsidimas, Head of Legal, Public Affairs & External Communications, Nova Bus, Phone: +1 (438) 350-0454, Email: [email protected]