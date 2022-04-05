THE CIRCULAR PLASTICS TASKFORCE RECEIVES SUPPORT FROM THE QUÉBEC MINISTRY OF ECONOMY AND INNOVATION FOR THE CONTINUATION OF ITS WORK

MONTRÉAL, April 5, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Circular Plastics Taskforce (CPT) is pleased to announce the support received from the Ministry of Economy and Innovation (MEI), in the form of a financial contribution of over half a million dollars. This grant marks the official start of Phase II of the project led by the CPT, which aims to optimize the management of plastics across the recycling value chain through a better alignment between material recovery facilities (MRFs), recyclers and the needs of the different end markets for post-consumer recycled plastic. The financial partnership with the MEI, made possible thanks to Éco Entreprises Québec's involvement in financial support management, will allow the launch of the first pilot projects of Phase II, in addition to supporting the coordination of all planned activities.

Launched in 2020, the CPT is a collaborative effort of organizations wishing to find concrete solutions to improve the management of post-consumer plastics. It brings together five major food, beverage and packaging companies in Canada (Cascades, Danone Canada, Dyne-a-pak, Keurig Dr Pepper Canada and TC Transcontinental), the Chemistry Industry Association of Canada (CIAC) and Éco Entreprises Québec (ÉEQ).

Phase I of the project was concluded in September 2021 with the publication of a White Paper highlighting the main findings and recommendations made by the CPT at the end of this first stage. Phase II, the development of which began in the Fall of 2021, will allow the deployment of several pilot projects in MRFs and at recyclers to rapidly improve the quality of outgoing materials and the overall recycling rate of plastic packaging in a practical way.

"We are very happy to be able to count on this significant support from the MEI, which allows us to implement concrete actions in the form of pilot projects that include process monitoring and procedure improvement scenarios. Like the MEI, the CPT relies on technological innovation as a driver of change and thus wishes to act as a catalyst to accelerate the establishment of a circular economy for plastics," says the CPT steering committee.

"Éco Entreprises Québec is proud to take part in CPT's Phase II as a member of the Steering Committee and as trustee of this project's financing. Such project offers tangible bases for the implementation of the modernization of Quebec's curbside collection system", indicated Maryse Vermette, CEO of ÉEQ.

"Our government is firmly committed to the path of sustainable development, and our support for the Circular Plastics Taskforce demonstrates this once again. By optimizing the management of post-consumer plastics, the organization helps to establish a circular economy that will allow our companies to adopt greener and more efficient processes", stated the Minister for the Economy, Lucie Lecours.

"The major reforms of deposit and curbside collection systems that our government has initiated have led players in the plastics value chain to collaborate to propose solutions aimed at maximizing the use of resources while promoting the circular economy. Result: more materials diverted from landfills and reduction of greenhouse gases. I congratulate the Circular Plastics Taskforce! They undertook a structuring project that will help us collectively reach our target, which is to make Québec a waste-free society," added the Minister of the Environment and the Fight Against Climate Change, Minister Responsible for the Fight Against Racism and Minister Responsible for the Laval Region, Benoit Charette.

The objective of the CPT for Phase II is to carry out or support projects which will make it possible to optimize the recycling of all plastic packaging, within the context of provincial extended producer responsibility programs. Several projects targeting certain priority resins will be deployed on an industrial scale in partnership with organizations along the value chain. In addition, two initiatives dealing with the systemic issues of traceability and the food grade process will be deployed in parallel. For more details on the CPT and Phase II, visit gapc.ca.

About the Circular Plastics Taskforce

The CPT's objective is to promote the implementation of a circular economy for post-consumer plastics in Quebec and Canada. The CPT aims to improve the alignment between end markets' needs for recycled resins and the recycling value chain, by identifying and implementing concrete optimization solutions that can be deployed in the short and medium term. The members of the CPT steering committee are Cascades, Danone Canada, Dyne-a-pak, Keurig Dr Pepper Canada, TC Transcontinental, the Chemistry Industry Association of Canada (CIAC) and Éco Entreprises Québec (ÉEQ).

About Cascades

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-creating solutions in packaging, hygiene and recovery. The company employs approximately 10,000 women and men in 80 nearly operating units located in North America. Its management philosophy, its half-century of experience in recycling, and its sustained efforts in research and development are all strengths that enable it to create innovative products for its customers while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the planet. Cascades' shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CAS.

About Danone Canada

Danone Canada is a business unit of Danone and operates from head offices in Boucherville, Quebec, and Toronto, Ontario. Danone Canada is the country's largest consumer-facing Certified B Corporation®, demonstrating that the company meets the highest standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. Danone Canada's ambition is to produce healthful dairy, plant-based products and coffee creamers and beverages, create economic and social value, and nurture natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Its portfolio of brands includes Activia®, Oikos®, DanActive®, Danone®, Silk® plant-based foods and beverages, So Delicious® Dairy Free, StokTM, International DelightTM and more.

For more information about Danone Canada, visit www.danone.ca, Facebook (@danonecanada), Twitter (@DanoneCanada) or LinkedIn.

About Dyne-a-pak

Dyne-a-pak inc. is a division of Proampac LLC, a leading global packaging company, delivering creative flexible and rigid packaging solutions, world-class customer service and award-winning innovations to a diverse global marketplace.

In particular, the Dyne-a-pak division is a leader in rigid packaging used for meat, poultry, fish and fruits and vegetables.

Our environmental commitment is reflected in constant efforts to reduce the ecological impact of our products, by the use of recycled content in all our polystyrene foam products, as well as by the marketing of compostable extruded bio-polymer packaging. Dyne-a-pak also commits significant resources to advancing recycling in North America, working with groups such as the Chemistry Industry Association of Canada (CIAC) and the Foam Recycling Coalition (FRC).

About Keurig Dr Pepper Canada

Keurig Dr Pepper Canada is the business name under which Keurig Canada Inc. and Canada Dry Mott's Inc. operate. From coast to coast, Keurig Dr Pepper Canada offers a broad range of hot and cold beverages for every need, marketed under more than 60 flagship brands, including Canda Dry*, Mott's Clamato*, Van Houtte® and Timothy's®, available everywhere people shop and consume. Also available from Keurig Dr Pepper Canada, are Keurig®'s single-serve coffee makers.

Keurig Dr Pepper Canada's commitment to sustainability is conveyed through various programs to reduce the environmental footprint of its activities, sustainable sourcing for its products, encourage health and wellness for families, and support local and global communities.

The Company's principal Canadian offices and executive team are located in Montreal, Quebec and Mississauga, Ontario. Also located in Montreal, Quebec are the hot beverage manufacturing facilities and Keurig Canada Inc. subsidiary Van Houtte Coffee Services Inc., which offers innovative beverage services to away from home customers from branch offices in 30 Canadian cities. To learn more about our company, visit: www.keurigdrpepper.ca. For more information on our Corporate Responsibility work, please visit: https://www.keurigdrpepper.ca/en-ca/our-company/corporate-responsibility.

About TC Transcontinental

TC Transcontinental is a North American leader in flexible packaging and Canada's largest printer. The Corporation is also the leading Canadian French-language educational publishing group. For over 45 years, TC Transcontinental's mission has been to create products and services that allow businesses to attract, reach and retain their target customers.

Respect, teamwork, performance and innovation are the strong values held by the Corporation and its employees. TC Transcontinental's commitment to its stakeholders is to pursue its business activities in a responsible manner.

Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B), known as TC Transcontinental, has about 8,000 employees, the majority of which are based in Canada, the United States and Latin America. TC Transcontinental had over C$2.6 billion of revenue for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2021. For more information, visit TC Transcontinental's website at www.tc.tc

About the Chemistry Industry Association of Canada

The Chemistry Industry Association of Canada (CIAC) is the leading voice of the Canadian chemicals and plastics industry. Representing nearly 150 companies and partners across the country, CIAC members are the third largest manufacturing sector and contribute a combined $80 billion to the Canadian economy each year. Our members turn raw materials into the building blocks needed to manufacture some 70,000 products we depend on every day. CIAC members are audited against the ethics and principles of Responsible Care, a UN-recognized global chemical GSE. In addition, our Plastics Division focuses on achieving a circular economy and represents the interests of the entire value chain, including resin producers, processors/converters, equipment suppliers, recyclers and brand owners.

About Éco Enterprises Québec

Éco Enterprises Québec (ÉEQ) is a private non-profit organization representing some 2,000 companies that place containers, packaging and printed matter on the market in Quebec in their responsibility to finance the costs of efficient and effective municipal curbside recycling services.

As an expert, ÉEQ optimizes the curbside recycling value chain and implements innovative approaches with a view to sustainable development and the circular economy.

SOURCE Circular Plastics Taskforce

For further information: Justin Meloche, 514-995-9704, [email protected]