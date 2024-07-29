THE CHURCH OF JESUS CHRIST MAKES IMPACTFUL $2 MILLION DONATION TO DAILY BREAD FOOD BANK

This timely donation will help thousands of Torontonians facing food insecurity

TORONTO, July 29, 2024 /CNW/ - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is stepping forward to help thousands of families facing food insecurity in Toronto, through a generous $2 million donation to Daily Bread Food Bank. This is the largest financial gift the Church has made in Canada to date, and supplements more moderate donations made to Daily Bread in 2022 and 2023.

Food insecurity in the city of Toronto has reached crisis levels, with one in ten people relying on food banks – double the rate of the previous year. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Daily Bread was serving approximately 65,000 food bank client visits each month. This number has now reached 350,000 this past May. Additionally, more than 13,000 new people are walking through our doors for the very first time each month. The numbers continue to rise rapidly.

In order to meet the growing demand for emergency food services, Daily Bread is now spending $22 million on food purchasing annually, compared to $1.5 million pre-pandemic. We are deeply grateful to the Church for this donation that will go directly towards purchasing high-demand, nutritious and culturally appropriate foods for individuals accessing emergency food services. A portion of funds will also be directed towards building resiliency in Daily Bread's transportation fleet, ensuring that we can continue to meet increased demand in deliveries to our member network.

Food inflation, skyrocketing housing costs, stagnating wages and insufficient income supports have created a deep poverty crisis that is leaving thousands struggling to feed themselves and their families. Close to one quarter (23%) of food bank clients spend 100% of their income on housing, leaving no money for other necessities, like food, and putting them at high risk of homelessness.

"Food is a human right," says Neil Hetherington, CEO, Daily Bread Food Bank. "We are deeply grateful for, and inspired by, partners like The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, who are dedicated to serving our community and ensuring that families have the support they need during times of crisis."

"This donation is a reflection of our deeply held Christian conviction to love God and our neighbours," says Elder David G. LaFrance, Area Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Conflict, hunger, disease, disaster and poverty, happen in all parts of the world, including in Toronto, adds Rich Ternieden, Communication Director for the Church in Ontario, leading to unmet basic human needs. "We are grateful to partner with Daily Bread Food Bank to help with the responsibility of caring for our fellow humans."

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is a global Christian religion with approximately 50,000 members in the Province of Ontario and 17 million members worldwide. The Church helps others in need and continues to expand its work in Canada and across the world, providing general humanitarian aid and supporting victims of natural disasters. In 2023, the Church contributed $1.36 billion toward 4,119 humanitarian projects in 191 countries, and its members volunteered 6.2 million hours of relief service globally. In Ontario, between 2021 and 2023, the Church provided several million dollars in humanitarian aid to local food banks, homeless shelters and other charitable relief organizations serving vulnerable communities.

