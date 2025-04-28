Metallica donates $40K to Daily Bread Food Bank

Much-needed funds will be used to support the record number of Torontonians relying on food banks

TORONTO, April 28, 2025 /CNW/ - World-renowned rock band Metallica announces they will be donating $40K to Daily Bread Food Bank through their foundation, All Within My Hands (AWMH). These much-needed funds will aid the organization's efforts to feed Canadians amid the city's worsening hunger crisis.

Metallica plays at Rogers Centre Toronto, Ontario (CNW Group/Daily Bread Food Bank)

"We want to wholeheartedly thank the members of Metallica for this incredibly generous donation," says Neil Hetherington, CEO, Daily Bread Food Bank. "Right now, far too many are struggling, and these funds will help support food bank clients as the hunger crisis in our city reaches an all-time high. This gift means even more considering the band has a history of donating to the Daily Bread cause."

Toronto is seeing an unprecedented rise in food insecurity rates, so much so that in December the city declared the issue a state of emergency. According to the 2024 Who's Hungry report more than one in 10 people in Toronto are relying on food banks — twice as many as just two years prior. Most recently, Daily Bread member food banks saw a staggering 903,350 client visits from January to March 2025 — four times the number of visits in the same period in 2020 (215,748).

"Learning that there is widespread food insecurity in Toronto reminds us just how many people are faced with making tough decisions and need assistance," said Renée Richardson, Director of Philanthropy for AWMH. "We are thankful Daily Bread is there to bridge the gap for so many families."

Metallica's $40K donation will enable Daily Bread Food Bank to provide about 40,000 meals to the community, one meal for every dollar donated. Daily Bread relies on donations to purchase fresh fruits, vegetables, proteins and dairy for distribution to 205 food programs across the city.

Last week, Metallica played two sold out shows at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena as a part of their M72 World Tour. This is the second time Metallica has donated to Daily Bread Food Bank, the first time being in November 2016, when they donated all proceeds from a surprise show at The Opera House.

About Daily Bread Food Bank

Daily Bread Food Bank works toward long-term solutions to end hunger and runs innovative programs to support individuals living on low income and experiencing food insecurity. Daily Bread distributes fresh and shelf-stable food, and fresh-cooked meals to 129 member agencies and 205 food programs across Toronto. In addition, Daily Bread publishes the influential Who's Hungry report — an annual survey measuring trends in food insecurity and poverty in Toronto to educate the public and spark policy change.

About All Within My Hands

In 2017, Metallica established their foundation, All Within My Hands, to give back to communities that have supported the band. Since its inception, All Within My Hands' collective efforts have raised more than $20 million. The foundation has provided $11.4 million in grants for workforce education, $7.4 million to fight hunger globally, and $5.2 million donated to critical local services worldwide. 100% of donations go directly to local organizations that the Foundation supports. As always, Metallica covers all administrative costs. Please visit AllWithinMyHands.org for more information.

