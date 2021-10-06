The Chairman in Hong Kong is the only Chinese cuisine restaurant to earn a spot in the World's 50 Best Restaurants Awards 2021

Held on October 5 in Antwerp, Flanders, the World's 50 Best Restaurants Awards 2021 saw restaurants from 26 countries across five continents place on the list. The Chairman was the only Chinese cuisine restaurant on the list. The news came after The Chairman won two coveted titles – The Best Restaurant in Asia and The Best Restaurant in China – in March 2021 in the Asia's 50 Best Restaurants Awards 2021.

The Chairman, a Cantonese restaurant in Hong Kong earned a spot in the World's 50 Best Restaurants Awards 2021

The World's 50 Best Restaurants also revealed its list of restaurants ranked from 51st to 100th. Hong Kong is represented by Vea (No.71), Belon (No.88) and Amber (No.100).

The World's 50 Best Restaurants Academy, an influential group of more than 1,000 leaders, made up of food writers and critics, chefs, restaurateurs and international culinary experts, votes and creates the annual list of restaurants.

For the full list, please visit https://www.theworlds50best.com/list/1-50.

SOURCE Hong Kong Tourism Board

