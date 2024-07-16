The CBSA gives tips for a smoother border crossing during the construction holidays

MONTRÉAL, July 16, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) offers a few tips to travellers who will be crossing the border on their return from the construction holidays in Quebec.

The CBSA dedicates significant efforts to planning and preparing for peak periods, including long weekends and summer months. We monitor traveller volumes and plan to minimize border wait times at land ports of entry and at international airports, without compromising safety and security.

Here are some tips to help you plan for your trip:

Not sure? Ask a CBSA officer. The best thing you can do to save time is to be open and honest with the CBSA officer. If you are not sure about what to declare, don't hesitate to ask. Our officers are here to help and keep everyone safe.

For more information, visit the CBSA Website or call us at 1-800-461-9999.

Associated links

SOURCE Canada Border Services Agency

Contacts: For more information or to schedule an interview with a CBSA representative, please contact: Media Relations: Canada Border Services Agency, [email protected], 1-877-761-5945