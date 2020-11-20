This Cascades Fresh TM product was launched in September 2020 with the goal of packaging fresh food in an efficient, environmentally friendly way. Its design has been rigorously tested to adapt to automated equipment without impacting their performance. This thermoformed tray delivers a unique innovative food packaging solution that was developed entirely using a circular economy approach and ecodesign principles. The tray is composed of 100% recycled fibres, mostly sourced from post-consumer sources certified "Recycled" under the Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC®) standard. 1 In addition, it is designed with a SurfSHIELD TM water-based coating that protects it from moisture without compromising the recyclability of the cardboard. Unlike traditional containers coated with a thin layer of plastic or other non-recyclable coatings, this food tray is easily recyclable and can be placed in the recycling bin.

Each year, the Conseil de la transformation alimentaire du Québec (CTAQ) organizes a competition to honour food industry companies that stand out by developing or launching innovative projects. In addition to being a two-time winner of the competition, Cascades' thermoformed cardboard tray was a finalist at the 2020 Sustainable Packaging Coalition Innovator Awards.

According to Luc Langevin, President and Chief Operating Officer of Cascades Specialty Products Group: "Our team is honoured to be rewarded for its innovation efforts. We're proud of our pioneering roots, which are still evident today in our sustainable, value-added solutions that we make available to our customers. We thank the CTAQ and salute the innovative spirit of all the companies nominated."

1 FSC® licence number C002973

Founded in 1964, Cascades offers sustainable, innovative and value-added solutions for packaging, hygiene and recovery needs. The company employs 12,000 women and men, who work in over 90 production units in North America and Europe. With its management philosophy, half a century of experience in recycling, and continuous efforts in research and development as driving forces, Cascades continues to deliver the innovative products that customers have come to rely on, while contributing to the well-being of people, communities and the planet. Cascades' shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol CAS.

