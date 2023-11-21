Building a sustainable future together

LAVAL, QC, Nov. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - MAPEI Canada, a leading manufacturer of construction materials for the building industry, announces our family of carbon-neutral products. Now, specifiers, contractors and home owners can choose to use products that are fully offset throughout their entire life cycle.

"For MAPEI, our carbon-neutral status is achieved by calculating the product's carbon footprint and reducing it to zero through a combination of efficiency measures in-house, as well as through the acquisition of certified carbon credits in support of renewable energy and forestry protection projects," said Brittany Storm, Sustainability Manager for MAPEI North America. "We understand that being carbon neutral is not enough, This is just the start, we're looking at our products and in our facilities themselves to reduce our carbon emissions."

"MAPEI's carbon-neutral product family is one of many of our sustainable offerings, which include a variety of health and environmental certifications, and is the latest offering in our long-ranging efforts to be good shepherds of the environment," explained Luigi Di Geso, President and CEO of MAPEI North America. "These products join our Re-Con ZeroTM Evo powder, which turns waste concrete into usable material. Now, by using CO 2 offsets through renewable energy and reforestation projects, the MAPEI family of carbon-neutral products offers our customers a way to make a contribution to the well-being of the environment, the planet and the future, while still providing the strength and durability for which MAPEI is so well known. That is our commitment, and it crosses all of our product lines – not just our commercial and residential mortars and grouts, but also our materials for industry as well."

This family of carbon-neutral products includes:

Keraflex ® Super : Premium, extra smooth, large-and-heavy-tile mortar with polymer

: Premium, extra smooth, large-and-heavy-tile mortar with polymer Large Tile & Stone Mortar : Premium, polymer-enriched, large-and-heavy-tile

: Premium, polymer-enriched, large-and-heavy-tile and thin-set mortar

Light Mortar for Tile & Stone : Lightweight, polymer-enriched mortar for floors and walls

: Lightweight, polymer-enriched mortar for floors and walls Mapecem ® Quickpatch : High-performance, fast-setting, cementitious material for patching concrete

: High-performance, fast-setting, cementitious material for patching concrete Mapefer ® 1K [NA]: Corrosion-inhibiting coating for reinforcing steel

[NA]: Corrosion-inhibiting coating for reinforcing steel MAPEI Ultralite ® Mortar Zero : Premium, carbon-neutral, lightweight mortar with polymer for large and heavy tile

: Premium, carbon-neutral, lightweight mortar with polymer for large and heavy tile Planitop ® XS : One-component, fast-setting, extended-working-time, vertical and overhead repair mortar

: One-component, fast-setting, extended-working-time, vertical and overhead repair mortar Ultracolor ® Plus FA : Rapid-setting, "all-in-one" grout replacement for sanded and unsanded grouts

: Rapid-setting, "all-in-one" grout replacement for sanded and unsanded grouts Ultraflex® LFT™ (white and gray): Premium, large-and-heavy tile mortar with polymer

"We know carbon neutral isn't enough and that we need to continually examine our products and processes to further reduce our impacts. Close attention is paid to our Life Cycle Assessments (LCAs), Global Warming Potentials (GWPs) and how we can further improve our impacts on the environment," Storm explained.

"At MAPEI we like to say that sustainability is built into everything that we do," Di Geso continued. "These enhanced products with optimized formulas are the result of that ongoing innovative drive and join our larger initiative to reduce our carbon footprint."

For more information on MAPEI's carbon-neutral family of products, visit www.mapei.ca.

About MAPEI

Founded in 1937 in Milan, MAPEI is now one of the world's leading manufacturers of chemical products for the building industry and has contributed to the construction of some of the most important architectural and infrastructure works worldwide. With 102 subsidiaries operating in 57 countries and 90 manufacturing plants in 35 nations, MAPEI Group employs about 11,900 staff worldwide. The foundations for the success of the company are specialization, internationalization, research & development, and sustainability.

MAPEI Canada (MAPEI Inc.) represents the Canadian subsidiary of the MAPEI Group. Canada was in fact the first country outside of Italy where MAPEI established production facilities and where the company began its internationalization plans in 1978. Today, the Canadian subsidiary has facilities located throughout the country, with production facilities in Quebec, Ontario and British Columbia, a distribution center in Alberta. MAPEI Canada is part of the MAPEI North America group of subsidiaries, which also includes MAPEI USA (MAPEI Corporation) and MAPEI Puerto Rico and other Caribbean islands (MAPEI Caribe). MAPEI North America represents 28 facilities collectively with a workforce of over 1,800 employees. For more about MAPEI Canada, visit www.mapei.ca or call +1 800-42-MAPEI (2734).

