The Canadian Society for Exercise Physiology (CSEP) Joins Global Call to Recognize Clinical Exercise Physiologists as a Core Part of Obesity Care Alongside GLP-1 Medications

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- A new international joint statement calls for weight-loss medications to be used as part of a broader care plan, not as a standalone treatment.

Read the Joint Statement

This statement is jointly issued by 12 sport, exercise science, and clinical exercise physiology organizations from Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, Norway, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and elsewhere in Europe.

GLP-1 medications represent an important advancement in obesity treatment and are helping millions of people worldwide. However, evidence suggests that 20–40% of the total weight lost during treatment may be due to lean tissue, including skeletal muscle.

"Obesity is a complex, chronic disease that requires comprehensive, individualized, evidence-based care. This international position statement reinforces what the science continues to show: exercise is not an optional addition to obesity pharmacotherapy, it is a critical component of treatment," says Kalie McKenna, Executive Director, CSEP. "Importantly, the benefits of physical activity and exercise extend well beyond changes in body weight. CSEP Clinical Exercise Physiologist® professionals have the expertise to prescribe safe, individualized exercise that helps preserve muscle mass, maintain physical function and support long-term health outcomes."

Exercise physiology helps people maintain muscle and strength, and supports better long-term health outcomes.

"At CSEP, we are proud to support this global statement and to advocate for the integration of CSEP Clinical Exercise Physiologist® professionals into multidisciplinary obesity care," McKenna concludes. "Every Canadian using obesity medications should have access to the exercise expertise needed to maximize the benefits of treatment, improve quality of life and create healthier, more sustainable outcomes for individuals and our healthcare system."

As the use of GLP-1 medications continues to grow, decision-makers must ensure people have access to the clinical support they need to protect their muscle mass and improve long-term health outcomes.

The international joint statement was developed in collaboration by 12 leading international peak bodies representing exercise and sports science:

Exercise & Sports Science Australia (ESSA); Biokinetics Association of South Africa (BASA); Canadian Society for Exercise Physiology (CSEP); Chartered Association of Sport & Exercise Sciences (CASES); Clinical Exercise Physiology Association (CEPA); Clinical Exercise Physiology New Zealand (CEPNZ); Clinical Exercise Physiology UK (CSEP-UK); European College of Sport Science (ECSS); International Confederation of Sport and Exercise Science Practice (ICSESP); Irish Sport and Exercise Sciences Association (OSESA); Norwegian Association for Clinical Exercise Physiologists (NFHT); Sport & Exercise Science New Zealand (SESNZ)

SOURCE Canadian Society for Exercise Physiology

For media inquiries, please contact: Kalie McKenna, [email protected]