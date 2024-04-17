Apr 17, 2024, 09:00 ET
OTTAWA, ON, April 17, 2024 /CNW/ - James Mabey was installed as Chair of the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) during its 2024 Annual General Meeting.
Mabey is a REALTOR® and broker-manager from Edmonton, Alberta with more than 20 years of experience. He's engaged in volunteering both inside and outside the real estate industry and has held many positions, including Chair of the REALTORS® Association of Edmonton and chairing numerous CREA committees. He's joined by fellow officers Valérie Paquin, Chair-Elect, Garry Bhaura, Vice-Chair, and Larry Cerqua, Immediate Past Chair.
CREA's 2024-2025 Board of Directors is rounded out with the following members:
- Anthony Bastiaanssen, Regional Director, British Columbia/Yukon
- Sarah Johnston, Regional Director, Alberta/Northwest Territories
- Kourosh Doustshenas, Regional Director, Manitoba
- Avril Reifferscheid, Regional Director, Saskatchewan
- Winson Chan, Regional Director, Ontario
- Georges Gaucher, Regional Director, Quebec
- Chris Peters, Regional Director, Atlantic
- Kimberly French, Regional Director, Atlantic
- Luc Woolsey, Director-at-Large
- David Oikle, Director-at-Large
- Darin Germyn, Director-at-Large
- Phil Moore, Director-at-Large
The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) is one of Canada's largest single-industry associations. CREA works on behalf of more than 160,000 REALTORS® who contribute to the economic and social well-being of communities across Canada. Together they advocate for property owners, buyers, and sellers.
SOURCE Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA)
For further information: please contact: Pierre Leduc, Media Relations, The Canadian Real Estate Association, Tel.: 613-237-7111 or 613-884-1460, E-mail: [email protected]
