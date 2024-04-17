OTTAWA, ON, April 17, 2024 /CNW/ - James Mabey was installed as Chair of the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) during its 2024 Annual General Meeting.

Mabey is a REALTOR® and broker-manager from Edmonton, Alberta with more than 20 years of experience. He's engaged in volunteering both inside and outside the real estate industry and has held many positions, including Chair of the REALTORS® Association of Edmonton and chairing numerous CREA committees. He's joined by fellow officers Valérie Paquin, Chair-Elect, Garry Bhaura, Vice-Chair, and Larry Cerqua, Immediate Past Chair.

CREA's 2024-2025 Board of Directors is rounded out with the following members:

Anthony Bastiaanssen , Regional Director, British Columbia / Yukon

, Regional Director, / Sarah Johnston , Regional Director, Alberta / Northwest Territories

, Regional Director, / Kourosh Doustshenas, Regional Director, Manitoba

Avril Reifferscheid , Regional Director, Saskatchewan

, Regional Director, Winson Chan , Regional Director, Ontario

, Regional Director, Georges Gaucher , Regional Director, Quebec

, Regional Director, Chris Peters , Regional Director, Atlantic

, Regional Director, Atlantic Kimberly French , Regional Director, Atlantic

, Regional Director, Atlantic Luc Woolsey , Director-at-Large

, Director-at-Large David Oikle , Director-at-Large

, Director-at-Large Darin Germyn , Director-at-Large

, Director-at-Large Phil Moore , Director-at-Large

