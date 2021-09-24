The Canadian Media Guild and The Canadian Press reach a tentative deal to avoid a strike

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2021 – /CNW/ - The union at The Canadian Press has reached a tentative deal with the employer.

This comes after members of the Canadian Media Guild in Québec and Ontario voted at 95% for a strike, earlier this week.

The CMG would like to thank the labour boards and conciliators in both provinces for their work on this.

Richard Champagne and Denise Small provided excellent work and leadership in helping reach a deal after 18 months of complex and challenging bargaining failed to make progress.

The Canadian Media Guild, Local 30213 of CWA-Canada, is a democratic trade union that represents over 5,000 members across Canada, including employees at the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation/ Société Radio-Canada, The Canadian Press and Pagemasters North America, Thomson Reuters, the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network (APTN), TVO, TFO, VICE, Zoomer Media, AFP, CKOF, and Freelance media workers.

SOURCE Canadian Media Guild

For further information: Jeanne d'Arc Umurungi, Communications Director, Canadian Media Guild, [email protected], 416-708-4628

Related Links

http://www.cmg.ca/

