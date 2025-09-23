The Canadian Journalism Foundation launches new training program supporting Canada's next generation of digital-first news creators

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) , with support from the Google News Initiative, is proud to announce the launch of the CJF NextGen Creator-Journalists Training Program: Digital Catalyst, This new year-long training and mentorship program is designed to help emerging Canadian content creators build independent digital news organizations.

The program will provide up to 20 participants with 12 months of intensive training, mentorship and support, from Canada's leading digital-first publishers and experts, including a six-month foundation and skill-building phase followed by six months of mentorship. Participants will gain access to a "publishing in a box" toolkit – a toolkit with the skills and strategies that support the creation and distribution of digital journalism.

Key learning modules will include:

Digital distribution strategies : website optimization, SEO, social media strategy and analytics

: website optimization, SEO, social media strategy and analytics AI and online resources : podcasting, newsletters, YouTube optimization, AI newsroom applications

: podcasting, newsletters, YouTube optimization, AI newsroom applications YouTube training : channel setup, video content planning, discoverability and monetization

: channel setup, video content planning, discoverability and monetization Editorial standards : ethics, fact-checking, source verification, legal considerations

: ethics, fact-checking, source verification, legal considerations Defining your niche : audience development, positioning and value articulation

: audience development, positioning and value articulation Sustainability: diversified monetization strategies, community building, brand partnerships and grant writing

Upon completion of the program, participants will be eligible for Ambassador stipends of up to $10,000 to support digital development, training, conferences, innovation projects and community impact initiatives.

"How Canadians consume news is fundamentally changing, with audiences increasingly turning to digital sources for information," says Natalie Turvey, president and executive director of the CJF. "Independent creators are identifying and filling information gaps that exist across the country. This program provides the business expertise and editorial foundation to help Canada's most promising creator-journalists build sustainable news organizations that serve their communities for the long term."

Applications for the program are now open. Eligible candidates include independent journalists, podcasters, newsletter publishers, small newsrooms and other digital-first content creators with a commitment to expanding their reach and experimenting with new formats and platforms.

Canadian content creators are redefining the news landscape in Canada, finding new ways to reach and engage their communities," says Suzanne Perron, News Partnerships Manager. "Through our work with the Canadian Journalism Federation on the Digital Catalyst program, the Google News Initiative is committed to providing the tools, training, and support to help these news entrepreneurs build thriving and sustainable digital-first businesses.

The program will conclude with an in-person showcase event in Toronto in October 2026, where participants will present their projects to an audience of media leaders, funders and peers.

For more information and application details, please visit www.cjf-fjc.ca or contact [email protected].

For details about the Google News Initiative, please visit newsinitiative.withgoogle.com

About the Canadian Journalism Foundation

Established in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious annual awards and fellowship program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, businesspeople, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training and research.

About Google News Initiative

The Google News Initiative offers journalists and publishers of all sizes a range of resources, products, digital expertise and collaborative solutions that spur progress across the news industry. Our partnerships support the advancement of quality journalism and help publishers build stronger and more sustainable business models. To that aim, we're working alongside newsrooms, news startups, researchers and content producers worldwide to build a more sustainable, diverse and innovative news ecosystem – so that everyone, everywhere, has access to reliable information. Learn more about our work, journalist tools, innovation challenges and funding opportunities at newsinitiative.withgoogle.com.

