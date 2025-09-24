Canadian Journalism Foundation announces new board members and leadership

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) is pleased to announce five new members to its Board of Directors.

They are Jeanette Ageson, publisher of The Tyee; Charlie Angelakos, vice-president, global government and external affairs, McCain Foods; Boyd Erman, partner and chair of the management committee, FGS Longview; Richard Gray, vice-president, CTV News; and Florence Turpault-Desroches, vice-president, communications and philanthropy, La Presse.

Meanwhile, the Foundation's directors appointed Jeff Elgie, CEO of Village Media, and Angela Pacienza, executive editor at The Globe and Mail, as co-chairs of the Board. Desmond Brown, long-time supporter and key contributor to the success of the Foundation's Black Journalism Fellowships, was appointed vice chair, bringing seasoned experience and a deep understanding of the Foundation's work to the Executive Committee.

"We are most pleased to welcome these five distinguished new members to the board," says Andrew Willis, chair of CJF's Governance and Nominating Committee. "Each of these impressive leaders brings invaluable expertise in their respective fields, and a deep commitment to advancing the Foundation's mission of promoting excellence in Canadian journalism."

Their passion and perspectives will be a tremendous asset as we continue to champion excellence and innovation in Canadian journalism and support a strong, diverse media landscape," Willis says.

Jeanette Ageson is the publisher of The Tyee, where she manages all revenue-generating and operations activities. She also serves as the chair of Press Forward, an association of Canadian independent journalism organizations.

Charlie Angelakos is the vice president of global government and external affairs at McCain Foods. In this role, he oversees the company's global external communications and public affairs strategy across 160 countries.

Boyd Erman is a partner in FGS Longview's Toronto office. Erman has been focused on telling great corporate stories for two decades – first, as one of Canada's leading business journalists and, since 2014, as a partner at FGS Longview, advising clients on a diverse range of issues and opportunities. Boyd's expertise includes corporate and financial communications, media relations, special situations, reputation-building and crisis management.

Richard Gray currently serves as vice president of CTV News with Bell Media, a position he's held since August 2022. Gray's broadcast career started in high school as a Radio DJ and, over the past 35 years, he has worked as a TV News anchor/reporter; news director; director of news and information programming; manager, human resources; station manager; regional general manager, local radio/TV; and national head, CTV2 News.

Florence Turpault-Desroches is the vice president of communications and philanthropy at La Presse. She oversees public relations strategies, internal communications, reader relations and the brand image of La Presse. She also leads the philanthropic efforts of the independent, non-profit media organization, managing donor acquisition, retention and renewal strategies; annual campaigns; and major gifts, in collaboration with the marketing team.

"It has been one of the great honours and privileges of my life in journalism to serve as chair of this remarkable organization for the past five years," says outgoing board chair Kathy English. "In that time, the CJF not only navigated an extraordinary global pandemic, but has also grown in both purpose and impact, launching vital new fellowships and important new awards, and publishing a book documenting our own 35-year history."

"Working with the Foundation's president and executive director, Natalie Turvey, to play a part in these and other milestones has been deeply rewarding, and now it is time for a renewal of board leadership," she says. "With Jeff Elgie and Angela Pacienza at the helm, supported by Desmond Brown in the role of vice chair, I am confident that the Foundation is well positioned to confront the challenges and opportunities facing Canadian media and advance its critical mission, fostering greater public understanding of the importance of fact-based journalism in these challenging times."

About The Canadian Journalism Foundation

Founded in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious awards and fellowships program featuring an industry awards evening where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks , a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, business people, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education , training and research.

