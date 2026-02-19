The Canadian Institute's Annual Arctic Energy & Resource Symposium to Examine Sovereignty, Security, and Development in Canada's North

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - As global attention increasingly turns toward the Arctic, Canada's northern regions are emerging as a focal point for discussions on sovereignty, security, infrastructure, and resource development.

The 25th Annual Arctic Energy & Resource Symposium, taking place March 25–26, 2026, in Calgary, will convene Indigenous leaders, policymakers, regulators, industry executives, and researchers to examine the strategic, economic, and security implications of accelerating Arctic development.

Recent geopolitical developments -- including discussions on Arctic defence and Greenland at the World Economic Forum -- underscore the growing importance of Arctic sovereignty in international policy conversations. Canada has responded with increased defence investments, military infrastructure and northern capacity-building to reinforce its Arctic presence.

Now in its 25th year, the Symposium has become a trusted national forum addressing the complex intersection of energy, critical minerals, infrastructure, Indigenous partnership, and security in Northern Canada.

Key Topics Include:

Geopolitical Dynamics & Arctic Sovereignty

Energy Security & Affordability

Logistics & Infrastructure Resilience

Climate Adaptation & Environmental Risk

Critical Minerals & Strategic Investment

Notable speakers include:

Hon. Senator Dawn Anderson , Senator, Northwest Territories, Senate of Canada

, Senator, Northwest Territories, Senate of Canada Paul Gruner , Chief Executive Officer, Tłı̨chǫ Investment Corporation & Group of Companies

, Chief Executive Officer, Tłı̨chǫ Investment Corporation & Group of Companies Heather Exner-Pirot, Director, Natural Resources, Energy & Environment Program, Macdonald-Laurier Institute

"In the current geopolitical era, security is increasingly intertwined with resources and energy," says Exner-Pirot. "In the Canadian Arctic, we are acutely aware of the impact of commodity cycles on interest, investment, and risk. We need to be proactive, rather than reactive, in leveraging current opportunities in a timely manner in a way that benefits the people of the North and all Canadians. This conference will facilitate discussions to enable a sophisticated approach."

Event Details

Arctic Energy & Resource Symposium

March 25–26, 2026

Hotel Arts | Calgary, Alberta

Registration and full agenda:

https://www.canadianinstitute.com/arcticenergy/

