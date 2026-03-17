The Canadian Foundation for Economic Education announces new Social and Financial Empowerment Program for Seniors

The "Seniors Financial Coffee Clubs" program is designed to help build social connections and financial knowledge and confidence among Canadian seniors

TORONTO, March 17, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canadian Foundation for Economic Education (CFEE) today introduced the "Seniors Financial Coffee Clubs" program - a no cost program supported by the RBC Foundation to help seniors address the financial challenges, decisions, and opportunities they encounter in their lives.

Building on the extensive experience that CFEE has gained conducting hundreds of webinars and workshops for seniors and the content of the highly successful "Let's Talk Money: Seniors Edition" website - https://www.letstalkmoneyseniors.com - the Seniors Financial Coffee Clubs program has been developed in consultation with an outstanding team of seniors.

The program will bring together small groups of seniors (approximately 15) in a comfortable local environment for 1 hour a week for five weeks to participate in financial literacy discussions with a financial expert. The content for the five sessions has been selected based on what CFEE has determined are the financial topics of greatest interest to seniors. The content for the sessions, while based on CFEE's extensive experience working with seniors and the "Let's Talk Money: Seniors Edition" program, was written by Terri Williams, a financial expert who, among other things, previously served as Executive Director of the Investor Education Fund of the OSC and is currently on the Board of the Financial Services Regulator of Ontario (FSRA).

The program will provide participating seniors with practical financial information relevant to their lives. They will follow an informal structure and encourage discussion and questions. Free copies of relevant useful resources will be provided along with a list of helpful links. One of the goals will be to help seniors establish local contacts and friendships recognizing that many seniors experience feelings of isolation and loneliness. It is hoped that new friendships will be built and that the group, or subsets of the group, will continue to get together on a social basis after the 5-week program is complete.

The announcement was made today in the Loblaws Community Room at 2877 Bayview Avenue in collaboration and local seniors' groups that are expected to participate in the program across the GTHA. In attendance were key project stakeholders including Gary Rabbior, President and CEO of CFEE, Kevin Maynard, Vice-President and COO of CFEE, representatives from the RBC Foundation, and local seniors and seniors' advocates. They were joined by other invited guests including seniors from the community, CFEE Board members, representatives from financial literacy and education organizations, as well as RBC employees and several financial advisors.

About CFEE

CFEE is a federally chartered, non-profit, non-partisan organization, founded in 1974, that works to improve economic and financial literacy and enterprising capability. CFEE works collaboratively with ministries and departments of education along with school boards, schools, educators, and teacher associations. CFEE also engages in activities to support and assist newcomers and past immigrants to Canada, and the public including print resources, videos, workshops, and online resources. Overall, CFEE aspires to help Canadians of all ages be better prepared to undertake their economic roles, responsibilities, and decisions with confidence and competence.

SOURCE Canadian Foundation for Economic Education (CFEE)

English Media Inquiries - CFEE, Kevin Maynard, Cell: 416-616-5948, [email protected]; French Media Inquiries - CFEE, Lauren Izatt, 416-968-2236 x 323, [email protected]