The Canadian Food Inspection Agency invests in Canadian research and technology to improve food safety, animal health and plant health

OTTAWA, ON, May 19, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is committed to using cutting-edge research, technology, products and services put forward by Canadian small businesses to solve important challenges faced by the Agency and benefit businesses.

Through the Innovative Solutions Canada Program, the CFIA has launched several challenges that will improve the health of Canadians, our plants and our animals, including:

A challenge to develop a handheld device that detects food borne pathogens throughout the farm-to-fork continuum.

A challenge to develop a system that uses artificial intelligence to help specialists determine which vaccination strain would be most successful at preventing and controlling field outbreaks of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) in livestock (cattle, sheep and swine).

A challenge to develop a phytosanitary treatment for the control of quarantine plant pests that could destroy our forests or food crops.

During Canadian Innovation Week, the CFIA is pleased to announce that the following companies are receiving funding to develop their innovative concepts:

Approximately $150,000 in grant funding to Precision Biomonitoring , in Guelph, Ontario , to develop a handheld device to detect bacterial foodborne hazards .

in grant funding to Precision Biomonitoring in , to develop a handheld device to detect bacterial foodborne hazards Approximately $100,000 to Shaddari Inc., in Montreal, Quebec , to develop a computer model that could support vaccine matching technologies for FMD in Canada .

to Shaddari Inc., in , to develop a computer model that could support vaccine matching technologies for FMD in . Approximately $150,000 in grant funding to HPP West Coast Facility, in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia , to develop a high pressure processing (HPP) technology that could safely control plant pests that are regulated and/or of quarantine significance in Canada to support industry in exporting products to international markets.

Quotes

"Through the Canadian Food Inspection Agency's Innovative Solutions Canada program, we are supporting Canadian-made innovation. We're partnering with these trailblazers to find innovative ways to protect Canadians, by quickly detecting food borne pathogens, develop new technologies, and keeping our food supply safe."

-The Honourable Patty Hajdu, Minister of Health

"Foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) is a very serious disease of livestock that has the potential for significant economic impact on the agricultural industry. Although FMD is not currently found in Canada, it is extremely important to be prepared for it. Through the Innovative Solutions Canada program, the Government of Canada is funding this project to support a response to FMD by the Canadian agriculture industry and protect the health of animals. This new computer model has the potential to allow the CFIA to access technologies that could support mitigation measures for FMD in Canada and around the globe."





-The Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"Protecting Canada's plant resources helps to maintain food security and environmental sustainability, and supports continued economic growth. The CFIA is excited about the potential of high pressure processing, an innovative concept for managing the risk associated with quarantine pests. If successful, this innovation could provide a more effective option to control plant pests of concern to Canada, including those that spread via trade pathways such as cargo and containers."

- Dr William Anderson, Chief Plant Health Officer for Canada

"Our Government is committed to supporting entrepreneurs and small businesses whose innovative ideas address some of today's biggest challenges in a variety of fields, such as food safety, disease prevention in livestock and protection of Canada's forests and food crops. Through the Innovative Solutions Canada program, we are concretely supporting companies and the development of Canadian innovations across the country."

-The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

