OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to taking decisive action to strengthen Canada's economy and global competitiveness. Today, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is delivering on this commitment through a suite of regulatory changes aimed at reducing red tape and supporting economic resiliency for Canada's agricultural sector.

These regulatory changes were committed to as part of CFIA's Progress Report on Red Tape Reduction. They include changes to the Health of Animals Regulations and the Safe Food for Canadians Regulations:

Removing overly prescriptive requirements

removing prescriptive labelling requirements for fresh fruits and vegetables

reducing traceability labelling requirements for hatching eggs and chicks to align with current industry practices

removing mandatory grading requirements for all produce intended for further processing, manufacturing, or preserving

Increasing flexibility and working faster

updating import requirements to give veal producers move flexibility to optimize the value of their products

having certain fresh fruits and vegetables grade standards managed by the Fruit and Vegetable Dispute Resolution Corporation. This means these standards can be changed more quickly to meet the needs of the industry and encourage innovation and competition

making it easier and faster to update animal import rules to align with international standards or new science

Leveling the playing field for the Canadian agriculture and agri-food sector

changing the rules for importing hatching eggs from the U.S. to a licensed Canadian hatchery so that they now require testing for Salmonella Enteritidis. This change matches domestic requirements and makes things fair for Canadian businesses

These amendments demonstrate the CFIA's continued commitment to review its regulations and remove unnecessary burden and red tape, while continuing to uphold the high standards that Canadians expect from our food and agricultural systems. The CFIA will continue working closely with provinces, territories, and industry leaders to deliver results that matter.

Quotes

"This package of regulatory changes is about building a regulatory environment that reflects and responds to the realities of today's agriculture sector. By removing outdated rules and giving producers the flexibility they need to innovate and grow, we're helping ensure the long-term success of Canadian farms, food businesses, and the rural communities they support."

-- The Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food

"These regulatory changes protect Canada's reputation for the quality and safety of our agri-food sector while clearing the way for innovation and flexibility. This is how we ensure the prosperity of the Canadian economy."

-- The Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health

"Through the Government's Red Tape Review, we've identified nearly 500 measures to reduce the administrative burden for businesses and workers. We're delivering on our commitment to eliminate red tape and modernize regulations across the government, including for Canadian farmers and agri-food businesses, so they can focus on what they do best--producing high-quality food and driving economic growth."

-- The Honourable Shafqat Ali, President of the Treasury Board

Associated Links

Follow us on social media

Facebook: CFIACanada

X: @InspectionCan

YouTube: @CFIA

Instagram: @CFIA_Canada

LinkedIn: Canadian Food Inspection Agency

Each day, hard-working CFIA employees--including inspectors, veterinarians and scientists--inspect food for safety risks, protect plants from pests and invasive species, and respond to animal diseases that could threaten Canada's national herd and human health. Guided by science-based decision-making and modern regulations, the Agency works tirelessly to ensure access to safe and healthy food in Canada, and support access to international markets for our high-quality agricultural products. To learn more, visit inspection.canada.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

Contacts: Media Relations, Canadian Food Inspection Agency, 613-773-6600, [email protected]