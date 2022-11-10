The Canadian Ethnic Media Association Announces The Winners of its 44th Annual Awards for Journalistic Excellence!

TORONTO, Nov. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Ethnic Media Association is proud to announce the winners of its 44th Annual Awards for Journalistic Excellence. In its webcast, Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 7 p.m. ET, CEMA Awards co-hosts, Karen Johnson and Pauline Chan, will reveal the winners of the nine competitive categories, along with the winner of this year's prestigious Sierhey Khmara Ziniak Lifetime Achievement Award. Visit: www.canadianethnicmedia.com to meet the Winners!

CEMA asked Canada's ethnic media to enter their best work, and they responded energetically! The independent panel of multilingual media experts screened all submissions before making their difficult decisions. The results present a truly national showcase of Canada's best ethnocultural journalism from coast-to-coast – Vancouver to Halifax.

The Winners of the Canadian Ethnic Media Association Awards for Journalistic Excellence 2022, by category, are as follows:

PODCAST: Aeron Dellosa, of Les Cedres, Quebec, Host/Producer for "The Immigrant's Life".

RADIO: Franklin Rodriguez, Host/Producer for "The Spanglish Hour", CHIN Radio, Ottawa.

ONLINE ARTICLES: Byron Armstrong, Freelance Journalist, Ricochet Media, Toronto, for "Police Apologies are Meaningless When They Actively Invest in Surveillance".

PRINT: Sylvia D. Hamilton, Halifax Filmmaker/Writer for the article "Think on Me", in Canada's History Magazine.

TELEVISION: Ada Luk, Executive Producer of Fairchild Television, Vancouver, for "Magazine 26 - Legacy of Wing Sang Building".

VIDEO SERIES: Raul Dudnic, Independent Producer, Television, for 'Disinformation in the Canadian Romanian Community".

DOCUMENTARY: Adelina Suvagau, Vancouver, Producer for "Mary Magdalene in Conversation with Lilian Broca".

INNOVATION: Taya Rtichesheva, of Winnipeg, Executive Director for U Multicultural, a digital media channel serving diverse communities across five provinces.

COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT: Maxine Fischbein, Local Initiative Reporter for Alberta Jewish News, of Edmonton, for "Here to Tell Exhibit".

The Canadian Ethnic Media Association and its prestigious Awards for Journalistic Excellence are the creations of Founder and Executive Director Sierhey Khmara Ziniak. His legacy lives on posthumously, as evidenced by the many media practitioners whose work bear testimony to CEMA's ongoing efforts to advocate for Canada's ethnic media, and to fight for their recognition as important voices for Canada.

Each year, CEMA recognizes the lifetime achievement of one such individual by awarding the Sierhey Khmara Ziniak Award. This final award for 2022 will be presented to Aldo Di Felice, President of TLN Media Group, for unswerving dedication to Multiculturalism and its affirmative expression through media.

CEMA is pleased to welcome back Ontario Creates as the Sponsor of its Annual Awards for Journalistic Excellence. Ontario Creates is an agency of the Government of Ontario that facilitates economic development, investment and collaboration in Ontario's creative industries. For more information visit: ontariocreates.ca

Following the third annual webcast presentation of its Awards for Journalistic Excellence, on November 17, 2022; CEMA will once again enjoy the support of several television partners who will broadcast the 44th Awards ceremony, in full, on airdates still to be confirmed. Participating broadcasters are TLN Media Group, OMNI Television, Asian Television Network, Ethnic Channels Group and Stingray Television (CKSA & CITL) of Lloydminster, Saskatchewan.

Visit the CEMA website to learn more about being part of a national organization that protects the rights of ethnic communicators; advocates for them to be recognized as legitimate and important media representatives; and works tirelessly promoting the importance of ethnic media in Canada.

