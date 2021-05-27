The Canadian Business Hall of Fame Welcomes Four Noteworthy Companions

Zita Cobb, Gordon Gray, David Patchell-Evans, Calin Rovinescu recognized with the highest honour in Canadian Business

TORONTO, May 27, 2021 /CNW/ - In recognition and celebration of their lifetime achievements, four exceptional business leaders will be inducted as Companions of the Order of the Business Hall of Fame by Chancellor David Denison during the 42nd annual CBHF Induction Ceremony.

As we continue to follow the directives of our elected officials and prioritize the health and safety of our community, we have taken the opportunity to reimagine our annual CBHF Induction Ceremony & Gala Dinner as an inclusive, wide reaching, virtual experience, worthy of the great achievements of this year's Inductees' accomplishments.

For 42 years we have celebrated the accomplishments of Canada's business leaders. Each year, Inductees are chosen as Companions of the Order of the Business Hall of Fame to honour their contributions to the economic development and prosperity of Canada.

The Inductees being recognized this year include:

Zita Cobb , C.M., CEO, Shorefast and Innkeeper, Fogo Island Inn

, C.M., CEO, Shorefast and Innkeeper, Fogo Island Inn Gordon C. Gray , C.M., O.Ont., FCPA, D.B.A., LL.D., Former Chairman & CEO, A.E. LePage Limited

, C.M., O.Ont., FCPA, D.B.A., LL.D., Former Chairman & CEO, A.E. LePage Limited David Patchell-Evans , Founder & CEO, GoodLife Fitness

, Founder & CEO, GoodLife Fitness Calin Rovinescu, C.M. President & CEO, Air Canada (retired)

"On behalf of the Canadian Business Hall of Fame, I am honoured to recognize these four individuals for their excellence in business leadership, outstanding professional achievements and enduring contributions to our country," said Mr. David Denison, Chancellor of the Order of the Business Hall of Fame. "On May 27th, 2021, we have the great privilege of highlighting their many contributions to Canadian business and the social fabric of our country."

Since its inception in 1979, the Order of the Business Hall of Fame has been the highest honour of its kind in Canadian business. Each year, business leaders are nominated by their peers and chosen by an independent selection committee representing Canada's foremost business and academic institutions.

"These Inductees are exemplary role models and mentors for JA youth who represent Canada's future leaders," said Scott Hillier, President and CEO, JA Canada. "We are honoured to recognize these Canadian business leaders who serve to inspire students to achieve their dreams and create lives that enrich us all."

The Canadian Business Hall of Fame Virtual Induction Ceremony is a celebration of the country's business leaders in support of JA Canada. It recognizes their outstanding contributions to the economic growth and wellbeing of our nation, and their positions as role models for Canada's next generation of entrepreneurs and executives. Proceeds from the event help JA Canada fill the growing demand for financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship programs for Canadian students.

The major sponsors of the event include BNN Bloomberg and The Globe and Mail as Media Partners, and LHH Knightsbridge as Selection Committee Partner.

Please join us on Thursday May 27, 2021 at 1p.m. EST to celebrate these world class leaders. Visit www.cbhf2021.ca for free access.

About The Canadian Business Hall of Fame

The Canadian Business Hall of Fame celebrates the outstanding achievements of Canada's most distinguished business leaders, past and present. Over 200 Order of the Business Hall of Fame Companions serve as inspiring examples for all young Canadians and are featured in a display in the Allen Lambert Galleria located at Brookfield Place in Toronto, Ontario. For more information, visit www.cbhf.ca.

About JA Canada

JA Canada is passionately committed to our mission of inspiring students and preparing them to succeed in a global economy.

We are the largest youth business education organization in Canada with a national office and a network of locations serving students from coast to coast. We work in partnership with educators, volunteers, and businesses to educate students about financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship. JA prepares students to succeed in tomorrow's careers, solve tomorrow's challenges and launch businesses that create tomorrow's jobs.

We invite you to visit jacampus.org to access our free educational programming.

SOURCE Canadian Business Hall of Fame

For further information: Andrew Finn, JA Canada, 647.430.1714, [email protected]