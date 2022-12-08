THE CANADIAN BREWHOUSE OPENING FRIDAY, DECEMBER 9, 2022!

BANFF, AB, Dec. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Brewhouse at 317 Banff Avenue will be opening its doors for the first time on Friday, December 9 at 11:00 am! This location will be one of very few bars and restaurants in Banff that will stay open until 2:00 am.

Located in the scenic tourist haven of Banff, AB, The Canadian Brewhouse is a one-of-a-kind Canadian-themed sports bar featuring an extensive menu of appetizers, entrees, drinks and amazing specials. Whether they are seated on the second floor patio with a breathtaking mountain backdrop, or enjoying our country's favourite sport on one of our many TVs, tourists will love the Canadian spirit!

The Canadian Brewhouse in Banff is also one of select locations to include the Ice Room - a select tasting experience exclusive to The Canadian Brewhouse. This expertly crafted, sub-zero tasting room is composed entirely of hand-crafted ice and snow and is kept at -35°C - the ideal temperature to enjoy a carefully curated selection of spirits.

The Canadian Brewhouse is open until 2:00 am seven days a week, with children allowed in until 8:00 pm, and offers a comprehensive menu and competitive pricing. Keeping our guests' needs top of mind and designing the ultimate place people want to be is always at the forefront of what we do. The Canadian Brewhouse in Banff is no exception and is the best place to cheer on your favourite sports teams or catch up with friends and family.

The Canadian Brewhouse opened its first location in 2002 in Edmonton, Alberta. The brand has quickly grown and now boasts many locations across Canada; The Canadian Brewhouse in Banff marks the 44th location. With our entertainingly warm and welcoming atmosphere, world-class patios, and great daily specials, the brand is quickly becoming a familiar name across the country.

You are invited to 'Join Us at Our House', where we've got something for everyone. Our House is your House!

SOURCE The Canadian Brew House (Head Office) Ltd.

For further information: The Canadian Brewhouse, Karen Paulgaard, (780) 497-2926, [email protected]