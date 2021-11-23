Need for national testing framework, accelerated reviews and educational resources identified

as key opportunities for improvement

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - A new report released from the Canadian Breast Cancer Network (CBCN), Precision Oncology and Breast Cancer: Considering Canada's Approach in an Evolving Landscape, provides comprehensive patient and clinician perspectives and recommendations on the application and integration of genomically guided care in breast cancer. To help understand the different perspectives and values on precision oncology in breast cancer and the role of testing and data, the CBCN hosted two national virtual roundtables – one engaging six people living with different types and stages of breast cancer and another with four oncologists. Each group spoke to their experiences, identifying current gaps when it comes to meeting the needs of patients.

"The promise of precision oncology for breast cancer patients has potential to guide more targeted and effective treatment options, providing better outcomes," says Cathy Ammendolea, Chair of the Board of Directors, CBCN. "As discussions continue around the regulation and implementation of both testing and treatment in breast cancer, it is critical that decisions are informed by patient and physician insights and needs. Perhaps there are learnings from the rapid approach to the COVID-19 vaccination approvals that can be applied in this space, in turn improving outcomes for those living with breast and other forms of cancer."

"We are seeing that many centres have introduced genomic profiling for cancer in some capacity, but its use for breast cancer is not yet standard," says Dr. Karen Gelmon, Professor of Medicine, UBC and Medical Oncologist, BC Cancer. "New therapies are increasingly requiring confirmation of a biomarker to determine if the treatment will be effective in treating that specific cancer. We need to make sure there is equitable access to testing and consistent turnaround times for patients across the country."

RECOMMENDATIONS FOR THE INTEGRATION OF PRECISION ONCOLOGY IN CANADA

As a patient focused organization, the CBCN sought to capture the hopes, fears, and insights of breast cancer patients and clinicians to identify opportunities to help the Canadian healthcare system successfully integrate genomically guided oncology across the country. Based on some of the gaps and needs identified in both the patient and clinician sessions, the CBCN has developed the following recommendations:

National Testing Framework: Both groups called for urgent action to ensure equitable access to appropriate genomic testing and treatments for all patients and their physicians, no matter where they live in Canada . This includes testing for the purposes of clinical research. Both groups saw the creation of a coordinated national approach to testing as an immediate opportunity. The federal government and the provinces/territories are encouraged to establish a Pan-Canadian expert committee to review and recommend a funded genomic testing framework for all provinces and territories.



Accelerated Reviews: Both groups also identified a need to adapt the current approval and funding process for innovative therapies that demonstrate a large potential magnitude of benefit. By embracing more flexible processes a responsive system can be built to fund and monitor promising therapies where ambiguity remains. It is recommended that Health Canada establish dynamic and appropriate performance measures to expedite access to precision therapies for cancer and HTAs to create a flexible funding process that offers conditional reimbursement for NOCc therapies.



Educational Resources: Recognizing that precision oncology is not the right tool in every instance, for every patient, both groups acknowledged the importance of transparent communication on its use. The additional support of patient resources was considered a critical need to support this education and instill patient confidence and partnership. This includes patient groups, cancer care agencies and health care professionals to ensure patients receive educational materials about precision oncology testing and treatment. Resources including patient materials – both online and print resources – and patient navigators are being recommended as further support areas for patients.

The recommendations outlined above support the CBCN's commitment to education, advocacy and promotion of information sharing. This commitment helps ensure the safety and comfort of Canadian breast cancer patients as they navigate the treatment of their disease in an evolving environment. Visit CBCN.ca for more information and read the report to learn more about these recommendations.

ABOUT CBCN

The Canadian Breast Cancer Network (CBCN) is Canada's only patient-directed national breast cancer health charity. The Canadian Breast Cancer Network is committed to ensuring the best quality of care for all Canadians affected by breast cancer and strives to voice the views and concerns of breast cancer survivors and patients through the promotion of information sharing, education and advocacy activities.

