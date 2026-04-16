MONTREAL, April 16, 2026 /CNW/ - The Canadian Association of Pension Supervisory Authorities (CAPSA) has published its 2026-2029 Strategic Plan. This announcement follows the conclusion of CAPSA's Spring 2026 Member Meeting, held earlier this week in Montreal, Quebec. Members met to discuss CAPSA's strategic initiatives, speak with industry stakeholders and approve the new Strategic Plan.

"On behalf of our Members, I am very pleased to announce the publication of the CAPSA 2026 to 2029 Strategic Plan," said Angela Mazerolle, CAPSA Chair and Vice-President, Regulatory Operations and Superintendent of Pensions at the Financial and Consumer Services Commission of New Brunswick. "We are building on our well-established foundation with strategic priorities that demonstrate our continued commitment to furthering the coordination and harmonization of pension regulatory principles across Canada."

CAPSA recognizes that Canadian pension plan sponsors and plan members have continued to navigate a period of economic and global uncertainty. Regulators note that members remain concerned about their retirement readiness, while sponsors are increasingly focused on how pension plans are governed, how decisions are made and how risks are managed.

In recognition of the current environment, CAPSA's new plan "emphasizes strategic priorities that support a resilient pension sector and Canadian economy," said Angela Mazerolle. CAPSA's 2026 to 2029 strategic priorities include the harmonization of regulator expectations, strengthening pension plan supervision, enhancing regulator partnerships and stakeholder engagement as well as promoting public awareness of pension plans.

CAPSA is a national association of pension regulators whose mission is to facilitate an efficient and effective pension regulatory system in Canada. It develops practical solutions and guidance to further the coordination and harmonization of pension regulatory principles across Canada.

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SOURCE Canadian Association of Pension Supervisory Authorities